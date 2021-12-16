ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Midday Forecast: Storm chances this afternoon, some strong

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XHUk_0dOUntNs00

A MARGINAL THREAT OF SEVERE WEATHER EXISTS FOR MOST OF EAST TEXAS . THE PRIMARY THREAT WILL BE FOR STRONG WINDS OF UP TO 60 MPH.

REST OF TODAY: Some stronger storms in the afternoon. The primary threat of storms will be for strong winds. Otherwise, temperatures will be well above normal for yet another day. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 78. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and muggy. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 79. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: A cold front will move into the area early in the morning triggering wide spread rain. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 50. High: 53. Winds: North 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers in the morning. Drier weather is expected by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 38. High: 52. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another wave of rain moving through the region. Temperatures in the afternoon will remain cool. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 39. High: 50. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 37. High: 58. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and and warmer. Low: 44. High: 65. Winds: SW 10 MPH

