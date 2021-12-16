JOB ALERT: Darling Ingredients in Grapeland needs an industrial maintenance technician

Grapeland, TX

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Industrial Maintenance Mechanic/Technician

Qualifications

-Must be at least 18 years old.

-Authorized to work in the US.

-Experience in operating a forklift.

-Ability to use a cutting torch and stick welder.

-Ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

-Ability to work safely on wet and slippery floors and in variable temperatures

-Ability to pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check

-Mechanical aptitude

Benefits

-Medical, dental and vision

-Vacation time

-Career growth opportunities

As an Industrial Maintenance and Repair Technician, you play a key role in helping us transform raw materials into finished products. As assigned, you independently complete a preventative maintenance program, including the daily greasing and oiling of plant equipment. You also perform corrective maintenance when needed. With little or no direction, you repair or replace pumps, gearboxes, piping, packing, and hydraulics. You also rewire motors and perform basic electrical work. When needed, you assist other maintenance personnel on special fabrication or construction projects. You maintain a clean, neat, and orderly work area at all times. Attentive to safety, you attend safety meetings and follow all safety rules and regulations. You take pride in keeping our complex production machinery running efficiently!

