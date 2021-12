France’s foremost privacy regulator has ordered Clearview AI to delete all its data relating to French citizens, as first reported by TechCrunch. In its announcement, the French agency CNIL argued that Clearview had violated the GDPR in collecting the data and violated various other data access rights in its processing and storage. As a result, CNIL is calling on Clearview to purge the data from its systems or face escalating fines as laid out by European privacy law.

