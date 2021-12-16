ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Music producer Flow La Movie among nine dead after private jet crash in Dominican Republic

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
 22 hours ago

Music producer Flow La Movie and eight others were killed when their private jet went down in the Dominican Republic.

Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, his partner of seven years, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez also died, the aviation company Helidosa confirmed in a statement on Twitter.

The crash occurred Wednesday shortly after the Gulfstream IV jet took off from Isabela International Airport in El Higüero. The pilot of the Florida-bound aircraft attempted to make an emergency landing at Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, according to flight records obtained by People, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

The other passengers, all of them from the U.S., have been identified as Kellyan Hernández Pena, 21, and two teenagers aged 18 and 13. Two crew members, both of who lived in the Dominican Republic, also died when the private aircraft went down. They were identified as Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, 47, and Emilio Herrera, 32.

A ninth person, 26-year-old Estrella Star, who was identified as a crew member on the manifest but as a passenger by the plane’s operator, did not survive the incident.

“For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow. We stand in solidarity with the affected families that, along with us, are going through a difficult time,” they said in a statement

Flow La Movie, whose real name was José Angel Hernandez, was behind the chart-topping “Te Boté,” featuring Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam and Ozuna. The song claimed the top spot on Billboard ’s Hot Latin Songs for 14 weeks after its release in 2018. And after more than 10 years in the music industry, the 38-year-old producer created his own record label, where he worked with a range of artists, including including Nio Garcia, Casper Magico, D.OZi and Xound.

The exact cause of the crash was unknown and remained under investigation on Thursday.

