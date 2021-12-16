After 22 years, downtown Lafayette pub Chumley's closing down

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For decades, Chumley’s Pub was the place to be if you were trying to watch a Purdue football game.

After a year of hardship due to the pandemic, that’ll no longer be the case.

Earlier this week, Vincent Bruce, co-owner of Chumley’s, announced on Facebook that the bar would be closing down after 22 years of service.

“Chumley’s… This is sad truth for me to announce as it's been awesome 22 years… Due to the lack of business and staffing, we have decided to close the doors. I want to thank everyone for the support along the way. What a fun ride it has been,” read Bruce’s post.

Chumley’s has been struggling for a while. Back in 2019, Dan Schreiber, Chumley’s other co-owner, temporarily closed the bar for repairs and renovations.

When the bar reopened in September of that year, the pair were in high hopes that 2020 would be their year to bring Chumley’s back to its former glory, but then the pandemic hit. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back, Bruce told the Journal & Courier.

“Ten years ago, we were a $1.8 million business. We’re not that now. Now after you add up gas, electric, water, rent – which, for a 6,200-square place, you’re dishing out $15,000, and that’s before you even pay for the payroll and taxes, not to mention food cost. It’s a big cost,” said Bruce.

Like many businesses during the pandemic, Chumley’s did receive money from the federal government via a Payroll Protection Program loan, but it only helped endure the economic effects of COVID-19 for a while.

“They tried to give us money from the PPP, but that treads water for three months and after those three months, you’re paying back stuff even though you’re barely making it,” said Bruce.

“It’s multiple of things that have happened and it’s just the world that we live in now, that’s why Chumley’s is closing. COVID broke the back on it.”

One issue that Chumley’s encountered when trying to weather the storm of the pandemic was finding adequate staff to cover the business.

“It was just hard to get employees. Dan struggled, he worked 60 hours a week and he was there non-stop. Near the end he only had five people to man the front of the house,” said Bruce.

“They would show up late, you could see them doing this or doing that, but what are you supposed to do? Do you call them out even though you already have them working five shifts that week? And poor Dan was stuck doing more. It’s just hard.”

Bruce also emphasized that the abundance of bars within the downtown area and in West Lafayette were another uphill battle that the business had to fight.

“When we started Chumley’s in downtown Lafayette, there were probably four or five bars, but now there’s about 42 that you could get a drink from,” said Bruce.

Dining Out:At Chumley's what you see is what you get

“What killed us too was there are a lot more bars on the west side. We used to have a lot of kids that would cross the bridge, but after they did construction on the bridge probably five or six years ago, that killed that walkway and they’ve never been back since.”

“Ten years ago, we’d have 40 people in for DirecTV night and Sunday night watching all of the games. Now we get about 25. I remember when I would walk into Chumley’s and you couldn’t find a seat on a Monday or Thursday night years ago. Now they may only be 10 people there.”

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.