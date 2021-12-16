ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Rep. Jones pushes for universal child care and passage of Build Back Better plan

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

A Hudson Valley congressman says universal child care will be at the forefront of pending federal legislation.

Freshman Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-District 17) is voicing his support for the Build Back Better plan.

He says day care centers like the Early Learning Center in White Plains are extremely helpful to working families across New York State

Jones adds that the plan will help all families realize they don't have to choose between family and a job. "In Westchester, where the average cost of child care is $2,000 a month for one child, this program will allow parents to re-enter the workforce without having to worry if their children will be looked after," says Rep. Jones.

The House approved the bill last month. Jones is now urging the Senate to approve the legislation by the end of the year.

