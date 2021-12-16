The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a remix show of the classic ballet: We speak to the MC

The Hip Hop Nutcracker returns to the stage at both the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark this Saturday, and State Theatre in New Brunswick on Jan. 2.

Rapper, singer, DJ and producer Kurtis Blow is one of the founding fathers of hip-hop. He MCs the Hip Hop Nutcracker, a dazzling dance show that's a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic ballet, smashing hip-hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music together into an inspirational holiday event.

Blow's real name is Kurtis Walker. He had a heart transplant last year and says joining the incredible performers once again in his second chance at life makes him beyond grateful.

“I am a walking living breathing testimony that God is still in the miracle business,” says Blow. “My role in the show is I am the host and the MC so I come out and get everyone prepared for the show and take'em back to the old school and have everyone dancing and singing, and I guarantee when you leave this presentation, you will be feeling good inside.”