ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Serbia suspends lithium mine plans after protests

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MsN0_0dOUleJn00

Local authorities in western Serbia on Thursday suspended a plan that would allow mining giant Rio Tinto to operate a lithium mine, following protests by environmentalists that shook the country’s populist leadership.

The mining had been expected to start in the near future, but a town council in Loznica voted to suspend a regional development plan that permitted the excavation of lithium. The vote followed the suspension last week of two key laws in Serbia’s parliament that ecologists said would help the multinational mining company start the project.

For three consecutive weekends, thousands of protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in Serbia blocked main roads and bridges to oppose Rio Tinto's plan to launch a $2.4 billion mining operation in Serbia. The protests were the biggest challenge yet to the increasingly autocratic rule of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

“Whether there will be a mine depends on people (in western Serbia) and the study on environmental impact assessment,” Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said. “These are the two conditions that the president (Vucic) stated earlier.”

Although Rio Tinto said it would adhere to all the latest environmental protection standards, organizers of the weekend protests said the lithium excavation could inflict lasting ecological damage to rivers and farmland in the region.

Now that the lithium mine plans are on hold, Vucic said earlier this week that from now on “we will have to speak in a different way to Rio Tinto and others.”

Throughout its almost 150-year history, the company has faced accusations of corruption, environmental degradation and human rights abuses at its excavation sites.

Lithium, which is used in batteries for electric cars, is considered one of the most sought-after metals of the future as the world shifts to more renewable energy sources.

As Serbia faces an electricity shortage, Vucic has ignored European Union pleas for countries to reduce CO2 emissions and pledged to continue and even expand coal mining for power plants.

Environmentalists are upset at the Serbian government’s lack of response to rising pollution in the country.

____

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tunisians protest against president on anniversary of uprising

TUNIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters demonstrated against Tunisian President Kais Saied in the capital on Friday, pointing to growing opposition to his seizure of power and suspension of parliament five months ago. Called to coincide with the anniversary of the uprising that toppled autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben...
PROTESTS
investing.com

Lithuania Railways CEO to resign over Belarus potash transport

VILNIUS (Reuters) -The head of Lithuania's state-run railways, Mantas Bartuska, agreed on Tuesday to step down to "de-escalate" public outcry over the transport of potash from sanctions-hit Belarus, but the company said it could not stop facilitating it for now. The issue has shaken public opinion in the Baltic state,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Coal Mining#Lithium#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Racism#Serbian#Rio Tinto#European Union
The Independent

Serbia takes big step forward in EU membership talks

Serbia on Tuesday took a significant step forward in its quest to join the European Union by opening talks on a series of policies linked to the environment, but Belgrade was warned that progress on its European path still depends on normalizing relations with its former territory, Kosovo Countries wanting to join the 27-country EU must bring their laws and regulations into line with the bloc’s standards. That’s achieved by negotiations in 35 policy areas, or chapters, ranging from things like the free movement of worker, to taxation, or agricultural and economic policy.On Tuesday, Serbia was permitted to open...
POLITICS
Reuters

Czechs hold off on sending troops to Poland-Belarus border

PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will hold off on sending up to 150 soldiers for now to help Poland protect its border with Belarus after the migrant situation stabilised, the Czech defence minister said on Monday. The number of attempted crossings into Poland by migrants travelling via...
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Green groups block roads in Serbia to protest Rio Tinto’s mining project

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Hundreds of people in Serbia braved sleet and cold weather to block roads across the country for the third straight weekend on Saturday to protest government plans to allow Rio Tinto’s open a lithium mine. To bolster economic growth, Serbia’s government has offered mineral resources...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Protests
Reuters

Mass protest in Vienna against Austria's controversial COVID restrictions

VIENNA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people rallied in Vienna on Saturday in protest against restrictions introduced to halt the spread of coronavirus in Austria, including mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and home confinement orders for the unvaccinated. Around 1,400 police officers were on duty to oversee the protest,...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Germany vows solidarity with Poland in Belarus border fight

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country’s border with Belarus as temperatures plummet. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Civic activism roils Serbia’s plans for big mining concessions

PRANJANI, Serbia (Reuters) – From her village home in southwestern Serbia, Ljiljana Bralovic keeps watch on snow-covered hills and a network of small roads, looking for unfamiliar cars she believes might be carrying geologists prospecting for lithium. Environmentalist groups like the one in her village threw up roadblocks there...
ADVOCACY
world-nuclear-news.org

Nuclear technology centre planned for Serbia

Rosatom has signed a framework agreement with the government of Serbia to build a nuclear technology centre in the country, including a cyclotron for medical isotope production. It comes as part of a growing trend of Serbian interest in nuclear. Yevgeny Pakermanov and Nenad Popović complete the deal (Image: Rosatom)...
INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Nevada Tribal Members Protest Lithium Mine on Sacred Ground

Local Nevada tribal members are guarding a proposed lithium mine on sacred land in hopes of stopping the looming threat of mining. The proposed lithium mine is set in the middle of Peehee Mu’huh, or Thacker Pass. The land is considered to be sacred ground, as in 1865, 31 Paiute tribe members were massacred there. Today, the site still holds importance as it is a place where local Indigenous communities collect traditional foods, medicine, and perform sacred ceremonies.
NEVADA STATE
mining.com

Thousands protest against Rio Tinto’s lithium project in Serbia

Thousands of people in Belgrade and other Serbian towns blocked main roads and bridges over the weekend for hours in anti-government protests, targeting two new laws that environmentalists say will let foreign companies take advantage of local resources. The demonstrators protested against Rio Tinto’s Jadar lithium project and Zijin Mining’s...
PROTESTS
Reuters

First group of migrants from Cyprus relocated under Pope pledge

NICOSIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A first group of migrants left Cyprus on Thursday as part of an initiative by Pope Francis to assist in their relocation, the government said. Pope Francis visited Cyprus in early December. He pledged to arrange the transfer of 50 migrants to Italy, Cyprus's interior ministry said at the time. read more.
WORLD
World Economic Forum

The European year of rail: Why rail can transport us to a greener future

Recent disruptions to transport and its affect on supply chains has brought renewed attention to rail freight in Europe. Rail freight can achieve climate neutrality without the need for any additional infrastructure and at the same time consumes six times less green energy than road transport. Five critical digital technologies...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Greece further amends COVID travel rules for foreigners

ATHENS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Foreign travellers can opt to show a rapid antigen test or a PCR test to enter Greece, the country said on Thursday, amending a rule it announced only the day before to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Health authorities...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

383K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy