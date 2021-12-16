Column: It’s a battle of all-time greats when LeBron James and Bozo go head-to-head for the attention of TV viewers in Chicago

Michael Jordan is caught in a rundown during the seventh inning, as the White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 7, 1994. Charles Cherney/Chicago Tribune

Random thoughts while anxiously awaiting the return of the Chicago Bulls after their COVID-19 outbreak.

LeBron James or Bozo the Clown?

The NBA’s decision to move the Bulls-Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday from an afternoon start to a 7 p.m. tip makes sense from a health and safety standpoint. Maybe by then a few more players will be eligible to play.

But the time switch presents a thorny question to local TV viewers:

LeBron or Bozo?

LeBron James’s only trip to the United Center this season now will go head-to-head with WGN-Ch. 9′s presentation of the lost Bozo tapes, “Bozo’s Circus: The 1970s,” forcing us to choose between one of the all-time greatest basketball players and the world’s greatest clown.

On one hand, you have the Bulls returning from their unplanned week off to take on James and the NBA’s most star-studded team, one they shellacked last month at the Staples Center when James was sidelined. James almost always is the biggest draw on the Bulls schedule, whether in Cleveland, Miami or Los Angeles, and hasn’t played before fans here — aside from the 2020 All-Star Game — since Nov. 5, 2019.

Now that the Bulls are relevant again, a matchup against James finally means something. And the United Center still is considered Michael Jordan’s home court, as his statue in the atrium suggests, and James is trying to eclipse Jordan as the consensus GOAT, remaining a force in his 19th season.

“I definitely recognize the greatness that Mike had in this city,” James said after putting on a show in a Lakers win in March 2019 at the UC . “Pretty much every time I play here, I look in the rafters at the jersey retired. And then when the starting lineups come on, I always remember when I was a kid watching that lineup and the actual Bulls run through the city and then Jordan’s name and number getting called. You always have that feeling.”

On the other hand, you have a chance to watch clips of “Bozo’s Circus” episodes from the 1970s, rekindling childhood memories or getting the chance to see what all the fuss was about if you were born after the show’s cancellation in 2001. WGN discovered the tapes after they had accidentally been mislabeled and sitting in a box for decades.

If you grew up on Bozo — and what Chicago boomer didn’t? — you know how big a deal this is. Among Bozo, Ray Rayner and Frazier Thomas, our cartoon-watching fix was available from morning till after school.

The lost Bozo tapes are not quite as anticipated as “Get Back,” Disney’s three-part documentary of Beatles recording sessions. But at least there was no tension between Bozo and his three co-stars, Ringmaster Ned, Oliver O. Oliver and Cooky the Cook while they were creating magic on a daily basis.

So what will it be, Chicago? LeBron or Bozo?

Stephen Curry is treated like royalty everywhere he goes.

Curry is one of the league’s most beloved players, and his pursuit of the all-time 3-point record led to a strange scene Monday in Indianapolis. Pacers fans were outwardly rooting for the Golden State Warriors star to break the record in the final minutes of a nail-biting game, pulling for history over the possibility of a Pacers win.

“We heard it here,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said, according to ESPN . “Everybody wants to see the record broken, so everybody’s cheering. It’s not just our fans. Everyone just wants to witness history.”

But it’s also about the player, not just the record. Curry fell one shy of tying the record in Indy, but broke it in the opening minutes Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, where he once again was treated like royalty by New York Knicks fans.

Would James or Kevin Durant receive that same raucous support from opposing fans in road games if they were closing in on an NBA record? Doubt it. Like Jordan, Curry seems to be popular in every city.

Not every player is in the same class as Curry, though they all seem to think they can hit a 3-pointer like he can.

Ironically, Curry is not even the most accurate 3-point shooter in his family. His younger brother, Seth Curry, of the Philadelphia 76ers, leads all active players with 44% shooting on 3s. The Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris ranks second (43.9%) and Steph Curry is third (43.1%).

As for all-time 3-point accuracy, the best in NBA history sits only a few feet away from Curry on the Warriors bench. Golden State coach and former Chicago Bulls guard Steve Kerr leads the pack at 45.4%.

Grant Hill weighs in on Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s relationship.

The former Detroit Pistons star chimed in on the Jordan-Pippen relationship, which seemingly deteriorated following Pippen’s harsh reaction to “The Last Dance.” Pippen’s memoirs, which were also highly critical of Jordan , made the idea of a reunion unlikely.

In an interview on “The Real,” Hill called the fractured friendship “sad in a lot of ways” because of the legacy they created in Chicago.

“I’m friends with both, I’m fans (of) both,” Hill said. “You just hate to see that legacy now tainted by this sort of back and forth. Scottie has every right to tell his truth, and share his struggles and his frustrations. I wish it didn’t come to that.

“It’s unfortunate. But you can’t discredit what they did together. It was incredible. One of the best duos, not just in the history of the NBA, but in the history of sports.”

Hill said he had not read Pippen’s book and did not think the documentary was “unfair.”

Kevin Durant has the dunk of the year.

It’s still early in the season, but Durant might be in line for dunk of the year — and it didn’t even occur during a game.

After Durant scored 51 points Tuesday to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a win over the Toronto Raptors, Fox Sports talking head Skip Bayless tweeted that Durant was “The Best Player on the Planet.”

Bayless, who once was the Tribune’s “In the Wake of the News” columnist, sarcastically added: “You watch, Bron?”

After seeing the tweet, Durant tweeted at Bayless to let him how exactly how he felt:

“I really don’t like u.”