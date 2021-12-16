CDC expected to vote on expanding J&J vaccine to kids 5-11

CDC advisors are expected to meet today to vote on expanding use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to kids 5 to 11.

Currently, only Pfizer has been given authorization for a vaccine in that age group.

The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is currently authorized for use in people age 18 and older, and can be used as a booster shot for adults fully vaccinated with the J&J, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

In addition to weighing authorization to expand the J&J shot to younger children, a CDC advisory panel will also discuss the benefits and risks of the single-dose therapy and look into a rare, but serious type of blood clot that has been linked to it. There have reportedly been about nine deaths related to the issue.

According to published reports, the CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices will be presented with new data that appears to show the rate of clots in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has increased since April.

News 12 spoke to people about whether or not the vaccine should be greenlighted for younger Americans. "As long as the science backs it, I think it's the right call. I think that we need to achieve a much higher level of vaccination, to frankly protect the entire population," says Dean Hoffman, of White Plains.

But others are not so sure the J&J shot should be made available to younger kids. "Johnson & Johnson would not be my choice for kids, if I had kid that age," says Cora Greenberg, of White Plains. "From what I've read, J&J seems to lower effectiveness. I'm surprised their application is up. Everything I've heard is that Pfizer and Moderna seems to be more effective," says Sandy Bayer, of White Plains.

CDC's vaccine advisers are scheduled to vote at 2:30 p.m. today.