Police believe 3 men arrested in Rittenhouse involved in robbery spree through Center City

Philadelphia (KYW Newsradio) — Three young men, believed to be connected to the recent rash of Center City robberies, were taken into custody Wednesday night near Rittenhouse Square. All three were arrested during a car stop, following another robbery in South Philly.

A man and a woman were unloading furniture at 19th and Wharton streets in Point Breeze, when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and two males suspects jumped out, police say. One pressed a gun to the man's chest, demanding his watch and cell phone. The other approached the woman with a gun and told her not to move.

They drove off, and the couple reported the attack. About an hour later, police patrolling Rittenhouse Square near 17th and Locust streets pulled over a silver Lincoln, which investigators say matched the description of the car used in another Rittenhouse armed robbery last week, in which someone's watch was stolen.

The three men — two 19-year-olds and a 22-year-old — inside the Lincoln were identified as the ones who had just robbed the couple in South Philly.

All three were taken into custody. Investigators believe they could be responsible for the other Center City attacks, which began in late September

Police believe there was an organized pattern to how the suspects robbed people, which included using different cars. But they are continuing to investigate how the attacks were planned out.

Authorities say incidents of armed robberies are up significantly this year. In one recent case, five people leaving the Four Seasons at 19th and Arch streets were held up by a group of men. Police say the men stole two Rolex watches before hopping in a car and driving away.

And Saturday night in Old City, a groom on his wedding day was robbed of his Rolex on 3rd Street.

In a statement, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says they are continuing to work to "ensure that those responsible for these and all dangerous crimes are taken into custody." Police are warning people to remain extra cautious of their surroundings, and not be distracted by smartphones while walking around the city, especially through the holiday season.