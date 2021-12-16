ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

SWAT Situation ends peacefully in Perry South

By Paul Rasmussen, Pat Septak
 22 hours ago

SWAT officers were called to a domestic incident this morning in Perry South.

The Department of Public Safety says the incident started around 5 a.m. at a residence in the 2600 block of Norwood Avenue.

There were reports of gunfire inside the home.

All seven people inside, including a six-month-old, got outside safely.

The situation ended peacefully and one person was taken away in handcuffs.

Charges relating to the gunfire are expected later today.

#Swat#Norwood
