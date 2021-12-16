SWAT Situation ends peacefully in Perry South
SWAT officers were called to a domestic incident this morning in Perry South.
The Department of Public Safety says the incident started around 5 a.m. at a residence in the 2600 block of Norwood Avenue.
There were reports of gunfire inside the home.
All seven people inside, including a six-month-old, got outside safely.
The situation ended peacefully and one person was taken away in handcuffs.
Charges relating to the gunfire are expected later today.
