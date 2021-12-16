MTA worker attacked while leaving ticket booth in the Bronx

Video has been released of an MTA employee that was attacked in the Bronx Wednesday. Police say the suspect is on the loose.

Police say the incident took place at the 3rd Avenue and 138th Street subway station around 11 a.m. and was caught on tape.

In the video, a man is seen approaching the 43-year-old MTA female employee and then throwing some kind of liquid in a cup onto her. Police say the incident happened as the employee was leaving the ticket booth. The liquid went onto her arm, hair and left eye. She was taken to the hospital for pain and irritation in the eye, and police say she is OK.

The employee and her attacker do not know each other, according to police.

Police are now looking for the man in connection to the assault saying he was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a black sweatshirt.

The MTA is calling more for police presence as violence in the subway system continues to rise.