ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Henry the hero: Connecticut mom credits family dog with saving baby’s life

By Stephanie Simoni, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uec2f_0dOUkp2100

GLASTONBURY, Conn. ( WTNH ) — A Connecticut family’s dog is receiving all the praise and treats this week for an incredible reason. His owner credits the dog with saving her baby’s life.

On Monday night, Kelly Dowling’s baby girl had a cold, so she put her down in the crib to rest.

Henry, the family’s Boston Terrier, kept letting himself into the nursery even though his owner repeatedly told him not to. He did it five times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfiFl_0dOUkp2100
Henry the Boston Terrier / Photo: Kelly Dowling

“This time, he woke her up and when she started crying, I knew there was something wrong with the way she was crying. She didn’t sound right. So I took her downstairs and she was struggling to get air,” Dowling said. “The fact that he was so persistent and he didn’t go hide or stop when I told him to stop, he had to have known or maybe smelled something or heard something.”

Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

Dowling said they rushed the baby to Connecticut Children’s and the doctor essentially sucked out all the congestion that was making it difficult for her to breathe. She is doing much better now.

As for Henry, he got all of his Christmas treats early for being such a good boy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Weather#Wtnh#Connecticut Children
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rock River Valley Blood Center pleads for donors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pleas were given to residents to roll up their sleeves as the stateline continues to deal with a blood shortage. The Rock River Valley Blood Center, 419 N 6th St, said that donations are slow, especially with how busy people get during the holidays, forgetting to make time to donate. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ACCIDENTS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Byron Middle School teacher dies of COVID-19

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends and administrators at Byron Middle School say a teacher has passed away from COVID-19 pneumonia. Jane Jones taught special education. A GoFundMe established by a family friend says she was sent to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on December 8th, and passed away on the 14th. “Mrs. Jones has made […]
BYRON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy