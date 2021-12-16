Hundreds remain powerless Thursday night after wind gusts reach 74 mph at lake, leaving trees, power lines downed and semi-truck careening as cold front grips Chicago area

A person from the Department of Streets and Sanitation works to remove a tree that collapsed on several cars after strong winds passed through the area near the intersection of North Glenwood Avenue and West Argyle Street on Dec. 15, 2021, in Chicago. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

As a cold front moved into the Chicago area wind gusts as strong as 74 mph were recorded overnight, pushing a semi off an overpass to the road below, downing trees and power lines and leaving some 100,000 ComEd customers without power at the height of the system, meteorologists and utility officials said Thursday morning.

By 5:45 p.m., more than 770 customers remained without power because of the storm, which at its height left about 100,000 without electricity and about 12,000 powerless on Thursday morning, according to Commonwealth Edison.

“We expect impacts to the system as the storm progresses. We have restored more than 99% of 102,000 impacted customers and all remaining customers will be restored no later than 11 p.m. (Thursday),” according to a banner on ComEd’s website Thursday evening.

On the city’s South Side, the wind knocked a tractor-trailer off southbound Interstate 94, sending it careening over a barrier and down to Wentworth Avenue below, leaving two people suffering injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday as the semi was traveling near 27th Street in the left lane “when high winds caused the unit to veer to the left and strike the concrete median barrier,” according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

“The vehicle rolled over the barrier, overturned and landed on Wentworth Avenue below I-94.”

Forecasters at the National Weather Service had warned wind gusts could be in excess of 60 mph when record-breaking warmth during the day gave way to a powerful cold front blasting in from the West across the plains and mountains, such as earlier Wednesday when the Weather Channel said a wind gust of 107 mph was recorded in Lamar, Colorado. Although the system weakened slightly as it moved into the Midwest, gusts of 54 mph to 74 mph were recorded across northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

The strongest gust was recorded at the lake, at 74 mph. Other wind speeds were 69 mph in Sugar Grove, 68 in Waukegan, 66 at O’Hare International Airport (the city’s official weather recording site), 62 in Rockford, 58 in Crystal Lake, 57 in Joliet and 55 in Peru.

Referring to devastating tornadoes that left six people dead at a southern Illinois Amazon facility and at least 74 people dead as the same system leveled parts of Kentucky , meteorologists were examining more than 2,000 storm reports from across the country in the aftermath of the unusually strong winds and widespread damage.

“The second major weather system to impact the central U.S. in the past week produced widespread damaging winds on Wednesday. Some of this was due to organized thunderstorms while much of it was not,” the weather service said on Twitter. The agency linked to an interactive map of storm reports made following the event overnight.

Locally, the majority of reports have been from weather spotters recording the strongest wind gust in their community, but it also included some damage reports.

In Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood, multiple trees fell on top of vehicles parked on the road and there was a similar report in Streamwood, where a large tree fell on top of a vehicle parked outside someone’s home.

In Schaumburg, parts of Higgins Road were closed around 3 a.m. because of downed power lines. There was also a report of downed power lines in Downers Grove, blocking the road, and in western Wayne there was a report of multiple downed power poles and power lines.

There also was a report in Johnsburg of a “medium-sized pine tree” that was felled, and in Wadsworth a tree, approximately 16 inches in diameter, was downed, according to the damage reports compiled by the weather service.

Meteorologists from the weather service also warned of the smell of smoke in the Chicago area early Thursday. Forecasters said on social media there were no fires in the immediate area, but the wind had carried smoke all the way from Kansas, 600 miles away, on the “strong southwest winds.”

Chicago Tribune’s Jade Yan and Sarah Freishtat contributed.

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews