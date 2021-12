Thanksgiving is over, the trees are lit and it’s officially Christmas time in New York City! It may seem odd, but 2022 is only a month away – try not to think about that fact too hard so as to enjoy the festive spirit. The second Christmas in a pandemic, the city is certainly more bustling and busy this time even as new COVID-19 cases begin to increase again. And despite being the end of the year, usually a time to unwind and enjoy time with friends and family, the news just won’t stop. Keep reading for the latest jam-packed week of news.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO