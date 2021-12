The Urban Meyer era is over in Jacksonville, and at least one Cowboys insider is already linking offensive coordinator Kellen Moore- at least in theory- to the job opening. The just-reported kicking and belittling of former placekicker Josh Lambo by Meyer back in the preseason appeared to be the final straw for Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who fired Meyer just 13 games into his NFL tenure. It had been a disastrous fit, to put it mildly, for the successful college coach, who won three national championships at two schools but went just 2-11 in Jacksonville.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO