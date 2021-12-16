ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Clifford Chance Elects New Global Managing Partner

By Hannah Roberts
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClifford Chance has elected a new global managing partner to take...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Herbert Smith Freehills Appoints New Singapore Managing Partner

Herbert Smith Freehills has appointed employment partner, Fatim Jumabhoy, into a new role as managing partner of its Singapore office, effective 1 January 2022. She also heads the firm’s employment, pensions and incentives practice across Asia. Jumabhoy represents corporates on complex multi-jurisdiction labour and employment issues including contingency planning,...
BUSINESS
Pizza Marketplace

Revel Systems partners with global payments platform Adyen

Revel Systems, a market leading cloud-native point of sale and business management platform, is partnering with Adyen, a global payments platform. Leveraging Adyen for Platforms, Revel Systems will launch Revel Advantage International, an integrated payment solution, according to a press release. "I am very excited to work with Adyen and...
BUSINESS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Deloitte appoints new Grand Rapids managing partner

Deloitte’s Grand Rapids office has a new managing partner. The management consulting and financial services firm said Tuesday, Dec. 14, it appointed Kevin Jeakle — a 19-year Deloitte veteran and Grand Rapids native — as Grand Rapids managing partner, effective immediately. Jeakle succeeds Tina Wheeler, who served...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Law.com

Freshfields Names New Spain Managing Partner

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has appointed a new managing partner for its Spain practice in Madrid. Álvaro Iza will run for a three-year term, effective since December 1, succeeding David Franco, who held the position for seven years, according to a statement by the firm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continental Europe
prweek.com

MSL UK hires three new managing partners

Natasha Plowman joins to lead ESG and corporate reputation, having previously worked at HSBC and Diageo; Neil Kleiner will lead on influencer marketing and social - he formerly worked at agencies including Momentum Worldwide and Havas Media; and brand specialist Jessica Gross joins from her role as director of brand, studio and social at W Communications.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Clifford Chance Helps Australian Bitcoin Miner List on Nasdaq

Clifford Chance is advising Australian Bitcoin miner Iris Energy on its initial public offering and listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The offering raised approximately $230 million and valued the company at $1.5 billion upon listing.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Quadient selects BlueRush as Global Technology Partner

BlueRush Inc., an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, has been selected by Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, as its Global Technology Partner. Marketing Technology News: loanDepot Upgrades Loan Servicing Portal to Enhance Best-In-Class Customer Experience. BlueRush...
BUSINESS
diginomica.com

Law firm Clifford Chance adopts Adobe to craft a high-touch digital experience for its clients

As digital working becomes increasingly prevalent, even the most traditional of professional services businesses have to adapt. For the legal profession, there's a crucial balance to strike between introducing digital interactions while maintaining a high-touch relationship with clients. At Clifford Chance, a leading London-based international law firm specializing in corporate law, that's been a key consideration in its digital journey. Denese Edgar, Head of Marketing, explains:
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Akeneo Named BigCommerce Preferred Global Technology Partner for Product Experience Management (PXM)

Akeneo PIM helps fast-growing businesses sell more, better, and faster via native integration within BigCommerce. Akeneo, a global leader in product experience management (PXM), announced its selection as a BigCommerce Preferred Global Technology Partner. The move will provide over 60,000 BigCommerce customers with seamless access to Akeneo’s award-winning product information management (PIM) solution, enabling them to deliver compelling product experiences and unlock multi-channel growth.
BUSINESS
guitargirlmag.com

Gibson Brands Announces Anne Rohosy as Chief Human Resource and Transformation Officer; Top Executive from Levi Strauss & Co. and Nike, Inc. Joins Gibson Leadership

NASHVILLE, TN (December 16, 2021) Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand, is proud to announce the addition of Anne Rohosy to the newly created role of Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer, Gibson Brands. As a member of Gibson’s worldwide leadership team, Anne is an expert team builder and will be responsible for expanding Gibson’s organizational development and business transformation worldwide with her expertise in global corporate strategy, change management, and operational execution.
BUSINESS
WWD

Informa Hires Kulego to Oversee Business Development, International Growth

Click here to read the full article. Informa Markets Fashion has brought Edwina Kulego on board as vice president of international and business development, overseeing Project, MAGIC, Coterie and Sourcing at MAGIC, effective Dec. 23. Most recently she was vice president at Liberty Fairs, where she oversaw all aspects of the business. Before Liberty, Kulego launched the International Business Development Department at UBM, Informa’s predecessor, in 2016 and spearheaded the launch of MAGIC Japan, now known as Project Tokyo, in 2017. Kulego started her fashion trade career in 2010 at Project and holds an international business degree from Berkeley College. She...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Energy Consulting Firm Zestgroup

Accenture has acquired Zestgroup, a services firm specializing in energy transitions, net carbon-zero projects and procurement of renewables. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 786 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. Also, this is the second Accenture acquisition that we’ve...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Veeam Appoints Anand Eswaran as Chief Executive Officer

Veeam Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, announced that it has appointed Anand Eswaran as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the company’s Board of Directors. William H. Largent (Bill Largent) will step down as CEO to focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Veeam, which crossed $1 billion in ARR this year and has over 400,000 customers, is at the heart of the data ecosystem and orchestrates data movement, control and trusted protection in any environment and across Hybrid Cloud.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Taps Blackstone’s Jen Friedman to Lead Global Communications

NBCUniversal has tapped Jen Friedman to lead global communications after the recent role change of former communications chief Hilary Smith. Friedman will join NBCU as evp communications on January 10 from Blackstone, where she served as the managing director for public affairs at the investment management company, according to a message to staff on Tuesday from Adam Miller, NBCU’s evp and parent company Comcast’s chief administration officer. The incoming executive will report to Miller and work closely with NBCU CEO Jeff Shell. She takes on a position previously held by Smith, who left the corporate communications role in October to oversee NBCU’s corporate social responsibility. Friedman has extensive experience in governmental communications roles. Prior to joining Blackstone and holding an executive position at General Electric, Friedman was the White House deputy press secretary in the Obama administration. She was also the senior strategic communications adviser for the National Economic Council and oversaw communications for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, as well as held communications positions at the U.S. Department of Treasury, Department of Commerce and the Department of Homeland Security.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

The First Partners With Teslar Software For Comprehensive Portfolio Management

$6 billion asset bank selects full suite of portfolio management tools to support growth with increased efficiencies and transparency. Teslar Software, provider of portfolio management tools that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations for community financial institutions, announced that The First has selected its full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to enhance commercial lending.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Global Academic Engagement Managers

Philanthropy and Global Engagement (PAGE) (Position One – Mobility and Partnerships; Position Two – Research and Alliances) Location: London, with blended working flexibility. Salary from £46,792 to £54,094 pa inclusive with potential to progress to £60,244 pa inclusive of London allowance. Help shape the world’s...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Investor Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of the Merger of Fourth Wave Energy, Inc. - FWAV

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities class action firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Fourth Wave Energy, Inc. ("FWAV" or the "Company") (FWAV), relating to its merger with EdgeMode.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy