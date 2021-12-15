ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

A giving-back heart

By Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago
WAGRAM — Timothy Harrell is a giver.

It’s in the 21-year-old’s DNA, if you know his family. He watched his great-grandmother feed anyone who was hungry, his grandmother is a giver and his church is giving as well.

So for the past two years, Harrell has been quietly giving Christmas gifts to kids in Scotland County schools. In 2019, Harrell reached out to his kindergarten teacher, Stacey Bowman, and volunteered in her classroom.

Harrell said he always took candy and small things to her class. “Then that Christmas, I said I was going to go on Facebook and see what I can do and get gift bags made for them,” he said.

He was able to collect enough gift bags for the whole class that first year.

Bowman calls Harrell a “true blessing.”

“It warms my heart. To be a young man and dedicate his free time and his money,” she said.

2020 was different because of the pandemic and Harrell’s work schedule. But he still wanted the students in Bowman’s class to have something to make them smile. Harrell collected Easter baskets for them.

This year, he wanted to do more. So, for Christmas, he collected gift bags filled with candy, blankets, pajamas, coloring books and crayons. He collected enough gift bags for two classes and two children on the school’s list who needed Christmas, Harrell said. He donated 39 gift bags to Wagram Elementary School in total.

Christmas isn’t the only time Harrell gives back. Randomly, on say a Tuesday or Wednesday, he’ll stop by the store and pick up treats for kids. He also buys items for the school at the beginning of the year. “If it’s a child that I see during the year at the school that needs something, either I’ll get it and give it to them or give it to the teacher to give to the student.”

For Easter, he’s hoping to donate big eggs filled with candy to the entire school.

Want to donate? Harrell can be reached on Facebook or by calling 910-501-7815.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]

