Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Announces 8.24M Share Private Placement at $0.425/sh

ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Armistice, a health-care focused institutional and accredited investor, for the purchase and sale of 769,608 units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of four ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (each an "ADS") and three warrants, each to purchase one ordinary share (each a "Warrant"), in a registered direct offering to specified categories of investors, described below. The subscription price for one Unit is $10.20 (€9.04), corresponding to $2.55(€2.26) per ADS and associated 0.75 warrant. Each ADS represents the right to receive one ordinary share, €0.10 nominal value, of the Company. The Warrants have an exercise price of €2.83 ($3.19) per share, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire two years from the issuance date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
