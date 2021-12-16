ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

StrikePoint Reports 11.5 g/t Au and 69.4 g/t Ag over 2.0 metres in Channel Samples at Willoughby.

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from surface channel sampling...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Signature Resources Drills 8.24 g/t Gold over 2.0 Metres and 7.14 g/t Gold over 2.0 Metres Including 10.10 g/t Gold and 10.50 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre Respectively, at Its Lingman Lake Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent set of drilling results from the on-going 10,000-metre diamond drill program at our 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada using our own two diamond drill rigs. These are the final diamond drill results for 2021 and are from drill hole LM21-30 and the Central Zone which continue to extend the known envelope of mineralization for all zones to depth (See Figure 4).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Fabled Definition Drilling Hits Footwall Structure at Depth Including 299.20 g/t Ag Eq with 5.00 g/t Au

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces further results of surface diamond drilling from its upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Strikepoint Gold's Step-out Drilling at Willoughby Intersects 10.24g/t Gold-Equivalent over 6.16 Meters

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - StrikePoint Gold Inc.(TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initial drill results from the 2021 exploration program at the 100%-owned Willoughby gold-silver property, located east of Stewart in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Tier One Silver Channel Samples 6 Metres of 375.1 g/t AgEq and 4 Metres of 441.7 g/t AgEq at the Hurricane Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from its reconnaissance channel sampling program at the Hurricane Silver project in southern Peru. The program was conducted at the Magdalena and Pampayeoc targets and focused on partially exposed silver-base metal vein corridors hosted in Ordovician siltstones of the San José Group. A total of five mineralized vein corridors were identified, with highlights including 6 metres (m) of 375.1 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), 4 m of 441.7 g/t AgEq and 1 m of 860.4 g/t AgEq. Table 1 below summarizes results from the initial 15 channel samples taken on the project.
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gold#Metre#Canada#Strikepoint#Channel Samples#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Stkxf#The Company#Mineral Resource Estimate#Ag
dallassun.com

Gold Terra Intersects 2.38 g/t over 4.70 metres including 12.95 g/t gold over 0.55 metres at the High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, along Campbell Shear Structure, Con Mine Property Option, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT); (Frankfurt:TX0); (OTC QX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for five additional (5) holes, GTCM21-017, 18, 19, 20 and 21 drilled as part of the current 10,000 metre 2021 drilling program on the Yellorex Zone at the Con Mine Property, recently optioned from Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC and Miramar Northern Mining Ltd., both wholly owned subsidiaries of Newmont Corporation ('Newmont'). The Con Mine Property is adjacent to the Company's Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG') and is a key addition to the Gold Terra's district sized land package along the prolific Campbell Shear. Drilling continues to successfully intersect the Campbell Shear and holes GTCM21-17, 19 and 21 have extended gold mineralization on both the southern and northern limits of the Yellorex Zone for over two kilometers. Drilling results are very positive as the Campbell shear structure has been intersected in every hole drilled to date.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Galway Metals Adrian and GMZ Gaps Return 5.8 g/t Au over 55.5m, and 8.1 g/t Au over 17.5m

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB: GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report drill results that expand the Adrian Zone in multiple directions, and the George Murphy Zone where the Company recently reported a 50% strike length expansion. Significant potential exists to be able to combine the GMZ with the Adrian and Richard Zones at its Clarence Stream property in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Juggernaut drills 5.5 metres of 14.31 g/t AuEq on Goldilocks discovery, British Columbia

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. [JUGR-TSXV; JUGRF-OTC] reported results from its 2021 inaugural diamond drill program on its 100%-controlled Gold Star property situated along the central coast of British Columbia. A total of five shallow exploratory holes were drilled, all of which intersected significant widths of high-grade gold/polymetallic mineralization in quartz-chlorite-sulphide veins...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Alexco drills 11.09 metres of 1,383 g/t silver at Keno Hill

Alexco Resources Corp. (AXU-TSX, AXU-NYSE) has released the balance of results from the 2021 directional drilling program at the Bermingham Northeast Deep zone at its flagship Keno Hill silver mine in the Canadian Yukon. The company said the 17,742-metre drill program completed 52 intercepts through the multi-vein target zone, which...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
resourceworld.com

Tudor, Teuton drill 476.1 metres of 1.09 g/t AuEq at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; TDRRF-OTC; TUC-FSE] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TEUTF-OTC; TFE-FSE] reported the most recent drill results from the 30,108-metre 2021 resource expansion and definition drilling program for the Goldstorm deposit at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located within the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Included are...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Mountain Boy Confirms Porphyry Copper-Gold Mineralization & Finds High-Grade Copper on the Telegraph Project in BC's Golden Triangle

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Porphyry copper-gold mineralization confirmed at numerous prospects spanning several kilometres. 268 soil samples and 141 surface samples collected, 30 percent of the surface samples graded 0.5% copper or higher, including 17.9% copper. Highly prospective zone with favourable...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Brixton Metals drills 84 metres of 1.1 g/t gold within 146 metres of 0.74 g/t gold at Thorn project, British Columbia

Brixton Metals Corp.[BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] has released additional assay results from its maiden drill program at the Trapper gold target on the 100%-owned Thorn project in northwestern British Columbia. These results released represent six of 15 shallow drill holes. The remaining six holes will be released upon completion of the assays....
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Sirios Resources drills 22 metres of 4.9 g/t gold at Cheechoo, Quebec

Sirios Resources Inc. [SOI-TSXV; SIREF-OTC] reported assay results of the first 10 drill holes, totalling 1,888 metres, from the drilling campaign completed last September on the 100%-owned 320 km north of Matagami, Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, northern Quebec . Significant drill results include 4.90 g/t gold over 22.0 metres, including...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Provenance Gold Signs Option Agreement for a Historical near Surface Gold Resource and Provides Assays from the Project Which Include 69 Meters of 3.05 g/t Gold

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to report that it has signed a binding option to purchase the Eldorado Property in eastern Oregon from Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. ("Nevada Select"). Nevada Select is an arms-length subsidiary of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY), a leading growth and Americas-focused precious metals royalty company. Provenance has completed the first year's payment of the option to purchase. The Eldorado Property hosts a significant historical gold resource in eastern Oregon. The project area is located on top of a large gold placer area and is located in the mining friendly part of the state.
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Two High Grade Gold Veins - 75.5 g/t gold over 0.35 meters and 20.1 g/t over 0.50 meters - Jaclyn Main Zone - Golden Promise Gold Project - Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has received analytical results for the second drill hole (GP-21-150) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property. The drill hole, completed at the Jaclyn Main Zone, intersected two high grade quartz veins with visible gold, returning 75.5 grams / tonne (g/t) gold over 0.35 meters core length and 20.1 g/t gold over 0.50 meters core length. The Golden Promise Property is located within the central Newfoundland gold belt.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Monarch drills 1.35 metres of 73.5 g/t gold at McKenzie Break, Quebec

Monarch Mining Corp. [MQR-TSX; MRQRF-OTCQX; MR7-FSE] reported significant new assays from drilling on the McKenzie Break deposit 25 km north of its 100%-owned 750 tonne-per-day Beacon mill in the Abitibi region of Quebec. Drill results are part of Monarch’s 2021 McKenzie Break exploration program of 56 holes for approximately 19,000...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

DT Midstream (DTM) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend; 5.1% Yield

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, or $2.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 17, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 5.1 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 3.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy