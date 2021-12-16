ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering (Earlier)

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) ("Danimer" or the "Company"), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced today its intention to offer, subject to market...

www.streetinsider.com

sgbonline.com

Skechers Expands Senior Unsecured Credit Facility Up To $1 Billion

Skechers USA Inc. announced that it has expanded its senior, unsecured credit facility to $750 million, which retains a $250 million accordion feature that provides for total liquidity up to $1 billion. This is an amendment to the $500 million senior unsecured credit facility that Skechers entered into in 2019, which was due to expire in November 2024. The amendment extends the maturity date of the credit facility to December 2026.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Announces Proposed Offering of $250.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it intends to offer $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). GBT also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes (the "additional notes"). The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Pulmatrix (PULM) Announces $6.75M Direct Share Offering

Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Veris Residential, Inc (VRE) Announces $200M At-The-Market Share Offering Program

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious REIT that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily properties, today announced the establishment of an At-The-Market share offering program (the "ATM Program") through which the company may issue and sell, from time to time, up to $200 million shares of its common stock. The company intends to use net proceeds from any sales of the shares under the ATM Program for general corporate purposes.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Announces Proposed Stock Offering

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it plans to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Syndax may, in lieu of common stock, offer and sell to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in the underwritten public offering. Syndax also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares sold in the public offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Syndax.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Callaway Golf Company Announces New $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) (the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of the Company's common stock in open market or in private transactions. This new repurchase authorization replaces the pre-pandemic repurchase program, which has been terminated by the Board of Directors. The Company will assess market conditions, buying opportunities and other factors from time to time and will make strategic repurchases as appropriate. The repurchases will be made in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors, and the repurchases will be made consistent with the terms of the Company's credit facilities, which define the amount of stock that can be repurchased. The repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire a specific number of shares and it will remain in effect until completed or until terminated by the Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Announces 34.6M Share Direct Offering at $0.3326/sh

Exicure, Inc.® (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 34,576,068 shares of the Company's common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 17,288,034 shares of the Company's common stock, at an effective purchase price of $0.3326 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.2701 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five years. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Information Analysis Incorporated (IAIC) Announces 3.3M Share Offering at $3.04/sh

Information Analysis Incorporated (NASDAQ: IAIC) today announced it has obtained subscriptions for the sale of 3,289,525 Units at a price of $3.04 per Unit in a private investment in public equity financing ("PIPE"). Each Unit consists of a share of $0.01 par value common stock of the Company ("Common Stock") and the right to receive a warrant exercisable for .20 shares of common stock which equates to one share for every five Units purchased. Each such warrant is exercisable commencing January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2026 at a price of $4.50 for each whole share. The price per Unit was determined using the 5-day Volume Weighted Average Price from November 26, 2021 to and including December 2, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Code Chain New Continent (CCNC) Announces Proposed Stock and Warrant Offering, Size not Disclosed

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner, today announced that it intends to offer shares of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in a proposed underwritten public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to purchase cryptocurrency mining equipment and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Southwestern Energy (SWN) Announces Proposed 64M Share Block Trade by Selling Stockholders

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced the proposed underwritten block trade (the "Offering") of 63,976,376 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") by certain shareholders who received their shares as part of Southwestern Energy's acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources LLC (the "Selling Stockholders"). The shares will be offered from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale. Southwestern Energy will not sell any shares of its Common Stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the Selling Stockholders of shares of their Common Stock.
MARKETS
Salamanca Press

Galaxy Digital Announces Closing of $500 Million Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("GDH Ltd." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Issuer" and together with GDH Ltd., "Galaxy Digital") has closed its previously announced offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") in a private placement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Lucid Group (LCID) Announces $1.75B Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid")(Nasdaq: LCID) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1,750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Lucid also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, to purchase up to an additional $262,500,000 principal amount of notes.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Announces 1M Share Secondary Offering by Selling Stockholders

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), today announced a secondary offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock by its principal shareholder, the William B. Haines Financial Services Trust. The Selling Shareholder will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The offering consists entirely of shares of common stock of the Company to be sold by the Selling Shareholder and will not change the number of shares of the Company's common stock that are outstanding. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock by the Selling Shareholder.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cyren Announces Repayment of Convertible Notes

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Today, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions announced that it has paid in full the outstanding principal amount of $10M, along with accrued interest, on unsecured convertible notes issued in December 2018 with a maturity date of December 5, 2021. The debt payment was funded with cash on hand.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Adicet Bio (ACET) Announces Proposed Follow-On Offering of Common Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet") (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. Adicet also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares sold at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Adicet. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Agree Realty (ADC) Announces 5M Share Common Stock Offering

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. In connection with the offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) Announces Proposed $1B Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform for data in motion, today announced its intent to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in a private placement (the "Offering") to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Confluent also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Energy Transfer (ET) Announces 86.9M Unit Secondary Offering

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) announced today the commencement of an underwritten secondary public offering of 86,956,522 common units representing limited partner interests in ET by CenterPoint Midstream Energy, Inc., a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.. The Selling Unitholder intends to grant Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley, as representatives of the underwriters, a 30-day option to purchase 13,043,478 additional common units from the Selling Unitholder. ET is not selling any common units in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common units in the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.
INDUSTRY

