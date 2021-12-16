DTEN Hires Rick Corteville As CMO To Spearhead Global Growth

Today Productiv, the market leader in software-as-a-service management, announced the hiring of leading B2B SaaS marketer Rashmi Vittal as Chief Marketing Officer. This news comes on the heels of breakthrough success in 2021 as many new companies like Carta, eHealth, Iron Mountain, Kayak and the LA Clippers are now enterprise users. Productiv also raised $45 million in Series C funding, was named one of The Information’s 50 Most Promising Startups for 2022 (#3 in the B2B category) and the number of employees has grown 140% in one year. Productiv also introduced an enhanced version of its flagship platform with a unique data-driven SaaS Intelligence approach, enabling CIOs to drive optimal SaaS management while providing superior digital work experiences. The company also grew its ecosystem of partners, adding alliances with Asana, Box, Coupa, Miro, Okta and Slack.

