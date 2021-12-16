ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DTEN Hires Rick Corteville As CMO To Spearhead Global Growth

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew executive to amplify brand, expand digital experiences for DTEN’s award-winning portfolio of video collaboration solutions. Rick Corteville joins DTEN as Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for managing the company’s worldwide branding, marketing and advertising initiatives. Corteville brings extensive expertise in digital channels, customer experience management and integrated marketing, most recently holding...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Productiv Hires New CMO Rashmi Vittal to Bolster Hypergrowth after Record Year

Today Productiv, the market leader in software-as-a-service management, announced the hiring of leading B2B SaaS marketer Rashmi Vittal as Chief Marketing Officer. This news comes on the heels of breakthrough success in 2021 as many new companies like Carta, eHealth, Iron Mountain, Kayak and the LA Clippers are now enterprise users. Productiv also raised $45 million in Series C funding, was named one of The Information’s 50 Most Promising Startups for 2022 (#3 in the B2B category) and the number of employees has grown 140% in one year. Productiv also introduced an enhanced version of its flagship platform with a unique data-driven SaaS Intelligence approach, enabling CIOs to drive optimal SaaS management while providing superior digital work experiences. The company also grew its ecosystem of partners, adding alliances with Asana, Box, Coupa, Miro, Okta and Slack.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Veteran Sarah Scudder as Chief Marketing Officer

SourceDay, the supply chain performance software that bridges the gap between the ERP and supplier networks, today announced Sarah Scudder has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Matt Whiteway, Chief Commercial Officer at Infinity. “I have been working with and in procurement...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Favro Partners With Practica Capital and Scale Capital to Grow Sales & Marketing Team in Vilnius

Collaborative planning platform Favro accelerates growth bringing more business agility to the future of working-from-anywhere. Favro announced that it has raised $4.3 million in Seed funding led by pan-Baltic venture capital fund Practica Capital, and followed by Nordic-US B2B tech investor Scale Capital. Previous investors Creandum and Inbox Capital also...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Marketing Technology and Analytics Software Company Acoustic Expands Arkansas Presence

800-employee IBM spin-off plans Conway office space for Product & Engineering and Customer Success & Support team members. Acoustic, L.P., the independent marketing cloud and analytics provider, announced today that it has secured office space in Conway, Arkansas. The new space, which has a capacity of 30 employees, will be the company’s third U.S. office and is representative of its commitment to a hybrid work environment.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmo#Digital Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Integrated Marketing#Dten#Marketing Technology News#Martech#Transfix#Latam#Emea#Apac#Studio 61
martechseries.com

SymphonyAI Appoints Senior Executive As CFO

Wayne Kimber to drive financial planning and operations to further position enterprise AI software company for rapid growth in critical verticals. SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI software solutions for key vertical sectors, announced Wayne Kimber has joined as CFO, a newly created position. Kimber’s role will accelerate SymphonyAI’s growth as an integrated enterprise AI company operating across growth verticals, including retail, CPG, financial services, manufacturing, and media.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

[24]7.ai Wins CCW Excellence Award for Disruptive Technology of the Year

[24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in omnichannel conversational AI and contact center services, announced today that it has received the “Disruptive Technology of the Year” award for [24]7.ai Managed Customer Engagement at the CCW Excellence Awards in Las Vegas. The award was presented to [24]7.ai at Customer Contact Week, billed as the world’s largest customer contact event.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

OneSignal Announces Significant Growth in 2021 and Continued Expansion

G2 Leader in Push & Mobile Marketing, Delivered more than 300 billion monthly messages, Made Key Executive Hire, and Added Strategic Angel Investors. OneSignal, Inc., the world’s most used omnichannel customer messaging platform, experienced exceptional growth in 2021 and continues to build on this momentum going into 2022. With...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Veeam Appoints Anand Eswaran as Chief Executive Officer

Veeam Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, announced that it has appointed Anand Eswaran as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the company’s Board of Directors. William H. Largent (Bill Largent) will step down as CEO to focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Veeam, which crossed $1 billion in ARR this year and has over 400,000 customers, is at the heart of the data ecosystem and orchestrates data movement, control and trusted protection in any environment and across Hybrid Cloud.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Singapore
WWD

Informa Hires Kulego to Oversee Business Development, International Growth

Click here to read the full article. Informa Markets Fashion has brought Edwina Kulego on board as vice president of international and business development, overseeing Project, MAGIC, Coterie and Sourcing at MAGIC, effective Dec. 23. Most recently she was vice president at Liberty Fairs, where she oversaw all aspects of the business. Before Liberty, Kulego launched the International Business Development Department at UBM, Informa’s predecessor, in 2016 and spearheaded the launch of MAGIC Japan, now known as Project Tokyo, in 2017. Kulego started her fashion trade career in 2010 at Project and holds an international business degree from Berkeley College. She...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fuel Cycle Named Best Company for Diversity by Comparably

Fuel Cycle’s second consecutive award as a Best Company for Diversity emphasizes the importance and strength of an inclusive and diverse workplace. Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been recognized by the Comparably Awards as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Diversity for the second year in a row. This marks the ninth time since the start of 2020 that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Comparably, including yesterday’s announcement of Fuel Cycle as a Best Company for Women.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DecisionLink Named in Gartner Report

DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate business value conversations at all stages of the customer journey, today announces that in our opinion the company’s incredible momentum continues to expand and grow as evidenced by DecisionLink’s mention in the recent Gartner report, Use Value Management to Assess and Convey Value to Buyers and Customers, by David Yockelson.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

STAGWELL ANNOUNCES CES 2022 PRESENCES INCLUDING LAUNCH OF STAGWELL MARKETING CLOUD

Stagwell Inc., the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced its programming and events at CES 2022, including the formal launch of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud. Stagwell’s presence includes a range of activations aimed at decoding what the technologies debuting at CES mean for marketers, brands and consumers, including:
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Continual Launches With $4 Million in Seed to Bring AI to the Modern Data Stack

Continual, a company building a next-generation AI platform for the modern data stack, today announces its public beta launch with $4 million in seed funding. The round was led by Amplify Partners, a firm that invests in companies with a vision of transforming infrastructure and machine intelligence tools. Illuminate Ventures, Essence, Wayfinder, and Data Community Fund also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Worldwide Broker Network names member relations manager

The Worldwide Broker Network (WBN), the world’s largest global network of independent insurance and benefits brokers, has announced the appointment of Liz Yovich as member relations manager, effective Jan. 4. Yovich (pictured above) will report to Olga Collins, CEO of WBN. Yovich joins WBN from its member firm IMA...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Conversational Automation Firm Uniphore Joins Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner Program

Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, this week announced that it has joined Cisco SolutionsPlus, an industry-leading partner program that helps enterprise buyers design and implement complete end-to-end customer solutions. Through Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program, Cisco’s customers and channel partners can purchase Uniphore’s conversational automation products to enable more efficient, frictionless...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TigerGraph Inducted Into JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation

Graph Analytics Leader Recognized for Developing Innovative Technology, Delivering Business Impact. TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, announced it has been inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. Each year, the prestigious JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation award recognizes select emerging technology companies for their market innovation, business value, and disruptive product offerings.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Influitive Announces 2021 Best Advocate Marketing (BAMMIE) Award Winners

Fifteen extraordinary teams and professionals were recognized earlier today during Influitive’s virtual award ceremony. Influitive Corporation, the leading provider of engagement software for customer advocacy and online communities, is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2021 Best Advocate Marketing (BAMMIE) Awards. Now in its 8th year, the BAMMIE Awards recognize outstanding advocacy programs along with the customer marketing, customer success, and customer experience professionals that run them.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Neutronian’s Beta NQI Transparency Ratings Highlight Key Category Leaders Across the MarTech Data Ecosystem

Undertone’s SORT, Bombora, StatSocial, Ibotta and Affinity Answers are among the top-25 ranked overall and category leaders in Neutronian’s public beta ranking. Following the initial release of it’s NQI Transparency Ratings, Neutronian has identified category leaders as a first step in “fit for purpose” guidance for marketers. Most notably is the fact that transparency is not limited to a certain type of data provider with the top ranking companies out of the 150 rated representing a wide variety of data collections and solution types. From online and offline data sources, crawler to survey and panel based data collection, social to B2B insights, and audience to contextual, cookieless data options, public transparency applies across the board.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Brivo Appoints Mary Clark as Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mark Kilens, VP of Content & Community at Drift. “Mary brings a wealth of leadership, marketing and technology experience to her role at Brivo,” stated Steve Van Till, Brivo Founder and CEO. “Brivo is the category-defining smart spaces platform that is foundational within our customers’ buildings, designed to ensure the safety and security of their tenants, residents and employees. We are expecting to enter our next phase of growth in the accelerating smart spaces market, and Mary’s experience in launching, marketing and growing SaaS technology businesses globally positions Brivo to maximize its opportunity in the PropTech revolution.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy