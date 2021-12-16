ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immutep (IMM) Advances IMP761 Manufacturing

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce it has signed a Manufacturing Service Agreement (MSA) with Northway Biotech,...

Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) Advances Dosing of Camsirubicin to Highest Levels

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced the positive recommendation from its safety review committee to escalate to the second dose level in its camsirubicin Phase 1b trial in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS). This decision was made following a review of safety data from the patients in the first dose cohort and will allow evaluation of a higher dose level of camsirubicin than has been administered in any prior clinical trial.
Theratechnologies (THTX) Submits sBLA to FDA Advancing Development of IV Push Trogarzo for Patients Living With HIV

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies or Company) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce the submission of a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Company’s intravenous (IV) push form of administration of Trogarzo®. The IV Push Trogarzo® program continues the Company’s commitment to improving the lives and treatment outcomes for patients living with HIV.
EatThis

Supply of These 4 Grocery Items Could Fall Drastically, Experts Predict

This year has been defined by a strained supply chain, which has left grocery shoppers facing obstacles such as delays, purchase limits, and shortages. From the lingering effects of the pandemic to changes in the weather, various factors are impacting the availability of products on store shelves, according to experts in the industry.
Tisagenlecleucel in adult relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma: the phase 2 ELARA trial

Tisagenlecleucel is an autologous anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy with clinically meaningful outcomes demonstrated in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-cell lymphoma. In a previous pilot study of tisagenlecleucel in r/r follicular lymphoma (FL), 71% of patients achieved a complete response (CR). Here we report the primary, prespecified interim analysis of the ELARA phase"‰2 multinational trial of tisagenlecleucel in adults with r/r FL after two or more treatment lines or who relapsed after autologous stem cell transplant (no. NCT03568461). The primary endpoint was CR rate (CRR). Secondary endpoints included overall response rate (ORR), duration of response, progression-free survival, overall survival, pharmacokinetics and safety. As of 29"‰March 2021, 97/98 enrolled patients received tisagenlecleucel (median follow-up, 16.59 months; interquartile range, 13.8"“20.21). The primary endpoint was met. In the efficacy set (n"‰="‰94), CRR was 69.1% (95% confidence interval, 58.8"“78.3) and ORR 86.2% (95% confidence interval, 77.5"“92.4). Within 8"‰weeks of infusion, rates of cytokine release syndrome were 48.5% (grade â‰¥3, 0%), neurological events 37.1% (grade â‰¥3, 3%) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) 4.1% (grade â‰¥3, 1%) in the safety set (n"‰="‰97), with no treatment-related deaths. Tisagenlecleucel is safe and effective in extensively pretreated r/r FL, including in high-risk patients.
