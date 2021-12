Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today provided fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $5.46 to $5.50 per diluted share, representing record quarterly performance. Excluding the impact from the following items, the company expects fourth quarter 2021 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.69 to $5.73 per diluted share.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO