Religion

LZ Granderson: How do you put God on the big screen? The Kurt Warner film starts by showing a life of faith

By LZ GRANDERSON
Miami Herald
 1 day ago

There is a video making the rounds of a man in Kentucky playing the piano in the remains of a home after it was destroyed by one of the tornadoes that ripped through eight states Friday night. His name is Jordan Baize. His sister, Whitney Brown, posted the video....

www.miamiherald.com

NFL
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
RELATIONSHIPS
LAS VEGAS, NV
MOVIES
MUSIC
MOVIES
