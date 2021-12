Navanit Narayan, CEO of Lyca Group, discusses the opportunities that are set to arise for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in 2022. One thing that has become clear in 2021 is that the pandemic has heightened consumers’ expectations for digital experiences, and expedited the emergence of a new set of mobile behaviours and values. Data use has rocketed, and customers expect more diverse, differentiated, and value-added services. MVNOs are uniquely placed to adapt and pivot their service offerings at speed to cater to new demands. This ‘digital first’ mindset has fed the need of customer flexibility by leveraging technology, and consequently encouraging business growth around changing customer demands.

