TEN Ltd (TNP) Misses Q3 EPS by 60c

StreetInsider.com
 14 hours ago

TEN Ltd (NYSE: TNP) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.72), $0.60 worse than the...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Steelcase (SCS) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c; Guides Q4 Lower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.08, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $738.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $767.62 million. GUIDANCE:. Steelcase sees Q4 2022...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Q1 Revenue Tops Consensus, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported Q1 EPS of $2.78, may not compare to the analyst estimate of $2.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

GameStop (GME) Misses Q3 EPS by 87c, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GameStop (NYSE: GME) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.39), $0.87 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Worthington Industries (WOR) Tops Q2 EPS by 43c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) reported Q2 EPS of $2.15, $0.43 better than the analyst estimate of $1.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) PT Raised to $720 at Jefferies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) to $720.00 (from $590.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "AVGO beat and raised on 17% YY...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) PT Lowered to $20 at Cowen

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) to $20.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following results. The analyst commented, "$0.25 EPS managed to beat Street's $0.23 on GM...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The Buckle (BKE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 6.1% to $0.35; 3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Buckle (NYSE: BKE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, or $1.4 annualized. This is a 6.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.33. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

One Liberty Properties (OLP) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend; 5.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, or $1.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 20,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25.9% to $0.34; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. This is a 25.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.27. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Elastic NV. (ESTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Elastic NV. (NYSE: ESTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $156.00. The analyst comments "While Elastic, at its core, is an open source search technology, it offers a very powerful set of software products that enable it to ingest, filter, store, search, and analyze data in any form, whether structured or unstructured. This enables the stack to generate insights from a wide variety of data sources, driving the wide applicability of the Elastic platform across a broad range of use cases. Our Dec 2022 price target of $156 is based on a ~15x EV/CY22E revenue multiple."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eneti Inc. (NETI) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Allegion plc (ALLE) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, or $1.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Utz Brands (UTZ) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.216; 5.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.216 per share, or $0.864 annualized. This is an 8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.20. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.40 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AP Acquisition Corp (APCA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA.U), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Winnebago Industries Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Beat

Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGO) reported first-quarter FY22 net revenue growth of 45.7% year-on-year, to $1.16 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.01 billion. Towable segment revenue grew 43.1% Y/Y to $651 million, driven by unit growth due to the strong end consumer demand and increased pricing across the segment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Adobe Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts slashed price targets on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as it reported mixed Q4 results and issued an outlook below consensus. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $670 to $630 (11.3% upside). Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold. Oppenheimer analyst Brian...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: FedEx Q2 Earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:04 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FedEx beat estimated earnings by 12.85%, reporting an EPS of $4.83 versus an estimate of $4.28, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2,911,000,000.00 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

