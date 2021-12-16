ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) and Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Announce Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement to Develop Novel Protein-Based Therapies for Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPN) and Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced an exclusive license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of up to four preclinical candidates generated from Alpine's unique discovery platform.

www.streetinsider.com

Phramalive.com

Horizon Forges Autoimmune Disease Collaboration Valued at $1.5 Billion

Alpine Immune Sciences and Ireland’s Horizon Therapeutics forged a licensing and collaborative research and development agreement valued at up to $1.5 billion to generate up to four preclinical candidates for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Horizon will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the candidates from Seattle-based Alpine’s unique...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Announces Acquisition of Monoclonal Antibody From Pfizer (PFE) to Treat BK Virus in Transplant Patients

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases that improve patients' lives, announced today that it has acquired MAU868, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody to treat BK Virus (BKV) infections, and has entered into a credit facility with Oxford Finance LLC (Oxford) to provide borrowing capacity up to $50 million. MAU868, acquired from Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., has the potential to neutralize infection by blocking BKV virions from binding to host cells.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Alpine Immune, Horizon Therapeutics team up to develop therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) gains 7.7% premarket after announcing an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) for the development and commercialization of up to four preclinical candidates generated from Alpine's unique discovery platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Horizon will make an upfront payment of...
ALPINE, NY
StreetInsider.com

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Announces Updates on its Vaccine and Therapeutic Programs for COVID-19

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases, today announced new updates on its vaccine and therapeutic development programs focused on COVID-19. The preclinical data describes, for the first time, the potential for Capricor's multivalent exosome mRNA vaccine candidate for SARS-CoV-2 to generate a strong T-cell response against viral infection in addition to eliciting an antibody response. In addition, Capricor will announce topline data from its Phase 2 clinical trial, INSPIRE, in the first quarter of 2022. This study is designed to assess the ability of CAP-1002 to modulate the cytokine storm and attenuate the sequelae caused by severe COVID-19 disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Collaborators Report Data on Targets in Development

NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced new data in oral and poster presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, and on a virtual platform. The data come from preclinical research studies in collaboration with Emory University evaluating the role of Siglec-15 (S15) in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and the potential to target S15 in childhood leukemia, and from preclinical research studies conducted in collaboration with Vanderbilt University evaluating the impact of LAIR-1 expression on acute myeloid leukemia (AML) blasts and the use of LAIR-1 monoclonal antibodies in AML therapy.
ATLANTA, GA
StreetInsider.com

Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Loxo and Foghorm (FHTX) Collaborate for Novel Oncology Targets using Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control Platform

Loxo Oncology at Lilly, a research and development group of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), and Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), today announced a strategic collaboration to create novel oncology medicines by applying Foghorn's proprietary Gene Traffic Control® platform. The collaboration includes a co-development and co-commercialization agreement for Foghorn's selective BRM oncology program and an additional undisclosed oncology target. In addition, the collaboration includes three additional discovery programs using Foghorn's proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) Announces Lead Cell Therapy Candidate Induced Radiographic, Symptomatic and Immune Response as Monotherapy in Post-Checkpoint HPV+ Solid Tumor Patient

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today presented interim results from the highest-dose cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of lead Antigen Presenting Cell (APC) therapy candidate targeting Human Papillomavirus positive (HPV16+) solid tumors at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress. Of the five patients in this cohort evaluable for efficacy, one checkpoint refractory head-and-neck cancer patient showed a radiographic response and symptomatic improvement. The target lesion demonstrated a complete response at both radiographic assessments. At the most recent assessment, the major oropharyngeal lesion demonstrated continued improvement upon physical examination; however, a new dermal lesion was detected. The investigational therapy was well-tolerated, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed as of October 8, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aerie Pharma (AERI) Announces Exclusive License Agreement With Santen for Rhopressa and Rocklatan in EU and Other Regions

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) announced that Aerie and Santen have entered into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement for Rhopressa®/Rhokiinsa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% and Rocklatan®/Roclanda® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%. The expanded collaboration includes Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, China, India, parts of Latin America and the Oceania countries.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) Announces Expansion of Collaboration with Janssen to Explore Potential of Microbiome Metabolic Therapies to Prevent Childhood-Onset of Atopic, Immune and Metabolic Condition

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage biotech company with a differentiated, small-molecule approach to treating inflammatory conditions and diseases by selectively targeting the resident microbiome to restore gut-immune homeostasis, today announced the extension and expansion of its research collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. ("Janssen"). The collaboration is designed to explore the potential for Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™) to prevent childhood-onset of atopic, immune and metabolic conditions by promoting healthy function of the gut microbiome.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genfit Spikes On Liver Disease Drug Licensing Deal, Lyell Gets Nod For Solid Tumor Study, Decision-Day For Intra-Cellular, Argenx

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Merck Announces Publication Of Positive Data From Late-Stage Study Of Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced the New England Journal of Medicines has published findings from the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Nektar Therapeutics Announces Phase 1b Data for Novel T Regulatory Cell Stimulator NKTR-358 (LY3471851) in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) today announced that its partner Eli Lilly & Company presented preliminary results from a Lilly-sponsored Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of NKTR-358 (LY3471851*), a novel T regulatory (Treg) cell stimulator, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis during its Investment Community Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

AstraZeneca antibody cocktail works against Omicron in study

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday a lab-study of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, found that the treatment retained neutralising activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant, showing promise for wider use of the therapy. The study was conducted by independent investigators of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Announces Proposed Offering of $250.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it intends to offer $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). GBT also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes (the "additional notes"). The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wraltechwire.com

Durham cancer therapy firm G1 to expand sales force, ends co-promotion deal

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – G1 Therapeutics is expanding its own sales force to handle its recently FDA approved cancer treatment. G1 (Nasdaq: GTHX) disclosed early Thursday that a co-promotion agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim will end next March. The decision was “mutually agreed” upon, G1 said in the announcement.
DURHAM, NC
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novartis terminates remestemcel-L development agreement with Mesoblast

Novartis has cancelled an agreement to develop, produce and market Mesoblast’s mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product remestemcel-L. An experimental treatment, Remestemcel-L comprises culture-expanded MSCs obtained from an unrelated donor’s bone marrow. Remestemcel-L is claimed to possess immunomodulatory properties to work against cytokine storms linked to several inflammatory conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Shape Magazine

The FDA Just Authorized AstraZeneca's Antibody Drug to Protect Immunocompromised People Against COVID-19

While recent COVID-related conversations have seemed to focus primarily on boosters (and new variants — hi, Omicron), over the past few days, the dialogue has shifted to center on a different topic: preventative treatments. And that's due largely in part to the fact that earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first monoclonal antibody treatment for the prevention of COVID-19 in certain populations.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Therapy Wins FDA Approval As First Antibody To Prevent Infection In Immunocompromised

The FDA authorized the use of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN)antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines. The antibody cocktail, Evusheld (AZD7442), is only authorized for adults and adolescents who are not currently infected with the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Compugen (CGEN) Presents Preliminary Translational Data Demonstrating Immune Activation in the Tumor Microenvironment by COM701 at the TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit

Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, today announced the presentation of preliminary translational data from patient biopsies demonstrating immune activation in the tumor microenvironment (TME) after treatment with COM701, Compugen's potentially first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, as a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab at the TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Innocan Announces the Execution of a Research & License Agreement with Ramot, the Technology Transfer Company of the Tel Aviv University for Cannabinoids Loaded Exosome Delivery Platform (CLX)

Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to announce today that after the early substantial positive results of its CBD Loaded Exosome Platform (CLX), its Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, InnoCan Pharma Ltd. ("InnoCan Israel"), has signed a Research and License Agreement (the "New Agreement") with Ramot, the Technology Transfer Company of Tel Aviv University (TAU), as of December 6, 2021. The New Agreement is designed to execute and extend the previously announced Research and Option agreement InnoCan Israel, and Ramot dated April 17, 2020 (the "Ramot Agreement").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

