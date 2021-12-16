Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) and Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Announce Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement to Develop Novel Protein-Based Therapies for Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it intends to offer $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). GBT also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes (the “additional notes”). The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

