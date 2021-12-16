ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Tower (AMT) Appoints Teresa H. Clarke to its Board

 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced that its Board of Directors has elected Teresa H. Clarke as a director. Ms. Clarke is the Chair of Africa.com LLC, a...

