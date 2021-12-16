ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lira Hits New Low After Turkish Central Bank Cuts Rates

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The Turkish Lira USD/TRY plunged to a new low of 15.61 against the dollar after the country's central bank cut its key interest rate, the one-week repo rate, to 14% from 15%. It was another volatile day for the...

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
The Independent

Turkey's lira sinks to new low, prompting bank to intervene

Turkey’s currency crashed to an new all-time low against the dollar Friday, a day after the Central Bank again lowered a key interest rate despite surging consumer prices, a move in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic policy.The lira’s fall prompted the Central Bank to intervene by selling off more foreign currency. It was the bank’s fifth intervention in recent weeks to attempt to prop up the lira.The lira hit a new record low of 17.14 against the dollar before the bank intervened and the currency recovered some of its losses Friday. Still, it was around 5%...
theedgemarkets.com

Stampede for stocks as Central Banks act on inflation

LONDON (Dec 16): World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the US Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's lira took...
Reuters

Turkish cenbank intervenes in FX market as lira hits 17/dollar

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday it was directly intervening in the forex market, selling dollars, due to "unhealthy price formations" in exchange rates, after the lira touched a record low of 17.0705 against the U.S. currency. It was the fifth time the central...
Reuters

Turkey's currency crisis deepens after Erdogan's latest rate cut

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's currency crisis accelerated on Friday as it plunged 8% to a new record low, gripped by concerns over an inflationary spiral brought on by President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox plan to slash interest rates in the face of soaring prices. The lira hit 17.0705 to...
Reuters

Lebanon's central bank offers dollars amid deep financial crisis

BEIRUT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank said on Thursday it would sell U.S. dollars to commercial banks at the rate on its Sayrafa foreign exchange platform, but analysts said offering more hard currency would do little to steady the already crippled Lebanese pound. Lebanon's economy has been in...
stockxpo.com

Turkey’s Currency Crisis Escalates Ahead of Possible Rate Cut

Turkey’s currency crisis deepened in the lead-up to a central bank meeting Thursday, when officials might bow to pressure to resume interest-rate cuts despite soaring inflation. Previous rate cuts demanded by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have triggered a collapse in the Turkish lira in recent months. The currency...
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower After Fed Move; Lira Slumps Again

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Thursday, slipping the day after the Federal Reserve confirmed it would accelerate the tapering of its bond-buying program and ahead of meetings by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index,...
Reuters

How low can you go? Five questions for Turkey's central bank

ISTANBUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to cut interest rates again this week despite a currency crash and soaring inflation as President Tayyip Erdogan keeps up the pressure on policymakers to promote growth ahead of elections in 2023. The bank has slashed its key rate (TRINT=ECI)...
Action News Jax

European Central Bank to taper pandemic stimulus, but gently

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank decided Thursday to avoid an abrupt end to its pandemic crisis support for the economy as the new omicron variant of COVID-19 stirs uncertainty about the recovery, despite inflation hitting record highs and the U.S. speeding up its stimulus exit.
BoardingArea

Record Low Turkish Lira May Mean Potential Bargains For You

The official currency of Turkey has plummeted to new low rates against the United States dollar in recent weeks — and that could mean bargains for you if you decide to visit the country, as at the time this article was written, one United States dollar can buy 14.83 Turkish lira; while one Turkish lire can purchase $0.0675 or 6.75 United States cents.
BBC

Turkey cuts interest rates despite spiralling inflation

Turkey has cut interest rates again, despite spiralling inflation and a currency crisis. Its central bank cut its main interest rate by 1%, from 15% to 14%, amid concerted pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for rates to be cut to stimulate the economy. He believes pushing interest rates lower...
atlanticcitynews.net

After credit agency downgrades Turkey, lira in free fall

ANKARA, Turkey: The value of the Turkish lira dropped to an all-time low after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey, and due to another anticipated interest rate cut later this week. The Turkish currency plunged to 14.75 against the U.S. dollar, prompting Turkey's Central Bank to...
The Independent

UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

Consumer prices in the U.K. are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is set to next decide on interest rates.The Office for National Statistics found that inflation rose by 5.1% in the year to November, up dramatically from October's 4.2%. The increase was more than the 4.8% consensus of economists' forecasts and takes the level of inflation up to its highest level since September 2011.The increase is likely to pile on the...
