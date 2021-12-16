ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Ritz-Carlton Collaborates With BioGreen360 And Garick To Develop A 100% Circular Solution For Food Waste

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBioGreen360, the leading innovator in distributed food waste management solutions, announced the successful completion of a six-month collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City Hotel and Garick to develop a closed-loop program that diverts 100% of the Hotel’s food waste from landfill with the residual material being integrated into an all-natural compost...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Denver Post

Reducing food waste a matter of innovation, collaboration

A 2010 assessment by the USDA’s Economic Research Service put food loss at the retail and consumer levels at 31 percent of the food supply, equaling approximately 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food. It’s mind-boggling stats like this that leave us with one burning question: Why?. Given...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Charitable Anti-Food Waste Containers

The Samsung Stackers have been developed in collaboration with the Tetris Company as a solution for consumers that will help them to organize their fridge, prevent food waste and more. The containers come in a range of different color options and are intended to make the most of all the...
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

Google Recommends Swit Collaboration Platform as ‘Innovative Solution’

Swit Technologies Inc., a global enterprise collaboration software company based in San Francisco, has been officially recommended by Google Workspace Marketplace as an innovative solution among new apps. Swit is a comprehensive Work OS suite of collaboration essentials that enhance work efficiency and transparency for organizations of all sizes. Swit...
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Crystal Denim Launches Carbon Footprint Calculator for Climate Action

Crystal International Group Limited has always been a leader of sustainable development in the garment manufacturing industry. Now, addressing the need for even better manufacturing practices, the denim division of Crystal International—Crystal Denim—is stepping up its sustainable journey and strategies. With the foresight of the sustainability needs for denim community, Crystal Denim is committed to taking multiple actions to lower environmental impact from a manufacturing perspective, with the focus on the reduction of carbon emissions. Several phases with a multi-pronged approach will be taken to escalate the development of sustainable denim. Crystal Denim is running a beta test of a carbon footprint...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Waste Management#Luxury Hotel#Biogreen360#The Pentagon City Hotel
aithority.com

Custom Glass Solutions Enhances Collaboration With 8×8 XCaaS

8×8, Inc. a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced that Custom Glass Solutions (CGS) has chosen 8×8 XCaaS to provide its staff with secure and reliable cloud communications capabilities for enhanced employee and customer engagement. A major provider of large-format, laminated glass systems in North America, CGS...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Kipas Textiles Sheds Light on the Future of Sustainability

Kipas Textiles has a vision, and it is to lead the change towards a truly sustainable and circular future. Last month, Sustainability Talks İstanbul brought pioneers of the fashion and textile industry together for a global discussion on sustainability. The conference featured prominent speakers from the industry who shared innovative projects, ideas and goals for a sustainable future. “As sustainable investments and embracing innovative technologies becoming increasingly important elements within the industry, this hybrid event aimed to raise awareness of what we can achieve in terms of sustainability and circular economy,” said Halit Gumuser, board member, Kipas Textiles. Organized in collaboration with Kipas...
ADVOCACY
TechCrunch

UBQ Materials’ plastic replacement product attracts $170M from impact investor TPG Rise

The financing round also included participation from existing investor, Battery Ventures, and others including M&G’s Catalyst strategy, a U.K.-based investor. UBQ Materials says it can turn landfill-destined municipal solid waste, including all organics, into recyclable plastic substitute. Its “UBQ” product can then be used both on its own and in conjunction with conventional oil-based resins in construction, automotive, logistics, retail and even 3D printing, it says.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

If companies want net-zero carbon offices, they need to focus on building materials

In 2020, the extraction, transport and manufacturing of materials for the building sector accounted for 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. If buildings are to make meaningful contributions to keeping global temperature rise to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, limiting emissions from building materials is crucial. To achieve this objective, engineered versions of age-old building technologies, like wood, straw or bamboo, are critical. These bio-based building materials generally demand less energy in manufacturing and have the ability to capture and store carbon through photosynthesis. This is why experts in green building policy, climate science and architecture increasingly tout...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
fox5ny.com

More communities look to composting to reduce food waste

About 40% of the entire U.S. food supply goes to waste every year, with the leftovers winding up in landfills to rot. As food products decay, they release harmful methane gas, which breaks down the ozone layer, contributing to climate change. But with food waste making up 15% of our country's methane gas emissions, environmentalists say a possible solution could be mandatory food recycling laws.
ENVIRONMENT
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Loacker Announces Sustainability Plans for 2022 and Beyond

New York, NY—Loacker, which creates wafers, patisseries, and chocolates, has announced its accelerated sustainability plans for 2022 and beyond—plans which include 100% sustainable cocoa by 2025. “As a company, we’ve prioritized the finest ingredients and cared for the world around us and for each other for nearly a...
BUSINESS
The Gainesville Sun

Food waste is food for the garden

You might find yourself with leftovers from Thanksgiving sitting in the back of your refrigerator and each day that passes the less likely you are to eat them. It’s waiting to be thrown out. Don’t let your food go to waste! Rather, turn your food waste into something valuable: nutrient rich compost.
MARION COUNTY, FL
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Integrated Computer Solutions, Variscite to collaborate on hardware and software solution

Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS) and Variscite announced today that they are collaborating on new solutions in the embedded market. The collaboration aims to offer a complete hardware and software solution to customers in the market, with Variscite’s SoM (system on module) solutions and ICS’ best-in-class software services set to provide a complete system solution that offers customers accelerated development, decreased development cost and more reliable continuity of maintenance and support, according to a news release.
SOFTWARE
Fox News

California plans to convert food waste into energy

Banana peels, chicken bones and leftover veggies won't have a place in California trashcans under the nation's largest mandatory residential food waste recycling program that's set to take effect in January. The effort is designed to keep landfills in the most populous U.S. state clear of food waste that damages...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ashevillenc.gov

Food Waste Reduction Initiative

April was Food Waste Reduction Month, but we’re committed year round!. If you missed the #AVLFoodWasteChallenge don’t fret, you can always conduct a home food waste audit and share your observations with your friends and the local food waste community!. In July 2020 the Office of Sustainability was selected to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tree Hugger

How Does Food Waste Really Impact the Environment?

The U.S. alone wastes 133 billion pounds of food every year. That's $161 billion worth, or 31% of the entire food supply and a quarter of all municipal solid waste. Meanwhile, 38 million Americans are food insecure. Food waste is not only a missed opportunity for millions of hungry people;...
ENVIRONMENT
aithority.com

ALGOGEMS: An Innovative Solution to Easily Create your NFT Free of Charge

Algogems, launched by a Lyon-based start-up, has entered the non-fungible token (NFT) market with a simple solution for the public and professionals alike. It lets users easily buy and sell NFTs, which are unique digital assets traded using cryptocurrency and that guarantee ownership of a digital object (e.g., a photo).
SOFTWARE
CNN

Shipping CEO: The best solution to global supply chain chaos

Vincent Clerc is CEO of A.P. Moller-Maersk Ocean & Logistics. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Almost everything you buy has traveled along some of the millions of miles of networks that make up the world's supply chains. Most of the time, the logistics involved in making this possible are invisible and kept behind the scenes. But these days, supply chains are front and center as companies cope with a pandemic-induced shift in consumer behavior from experiences to goods that has left supply chains strained.
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

City calls for business community to collaborate on homeless solutions

"If we could just harness a fraction of what we heard from everybody last night into practical siting solutions, we could start the process to get everybody into a safe environment, and that’s what we all want," said Amanda Blackwood, CEO of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. ©...
HOMELESS
Computerworld

The way to better collaboration: define the problem, craft a solution

I am increasingly troubled by the focus on collaboration tools without a comparable focus on understanding how employees work together successfully — or why they aren’t collaborating at all. Most collaboration recommendations, like this one, start with the assumption that people want or need to collaborate and don’t know how. I’m also concerned that we have, over time, made it increasingly difficult for people to work with each other while also believing that some new tool will fix this manufactured problem.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy