Lupeol protects against cardiac hypertrophy via TLR4-PI3K-Akt-NF-ÎºB pathways

Levosimendan exerts positive inotropic and vasodilatory effects. Currently, its effects on right heart function remain uncertain. This systematic review and meta-analysis is intended to illustrate the impacts of levosimendan on systolic function of the right heart in patients with heart dysfunction. We systematically searched electronic databases (PubMed, the Cochrane Library, Embase and Web of Science) up to November 30, 2020, and filtered eligible studies that reported the impacts of levosimendan on right heart function. Of these, only studies whose patients suffered from heart dysfunction or pulmonary hypertension were included. Additionally, patients were divided into two groups (given levosimendan or not) in the initial research. Then, RevMan5.3 was used to conduct further analysis. A total of 8 studies comprising 390 patients were included. The results showed that after 24Â h of levosimendan, patients' right ventricular fractional area change [3.17, 95% CI (2.03, 4.32), P"‰<"‰0.00001], tricuspid annular plane systolic excursion [1.26, 95% CI (0.35, 2.16), P"‰="‰0.007] and tricuspid annular peak systolic velocity [0.86, 95% CI (0.41, 1.32), P"‰="‰0.0002] were significantly increased compared to the control group. And there is an increasing trend of cardiac output in levosimendan group [1.06, 95% CI (âˆ’Â 0.16, 2.29), P"‰="‰0.09 ] .Furthermore, patients' systolic pulmonary arterial pressure [âˆ’Â 5.57, 95% CI (âˆ’Â 7.60, âˆ’Â 3.54), P"‰<"‰0.00001] and mean pulmonary arterial pressure [âˆ’Â 1.01, 95% CI (âˆ’Â 1.64, âˆ’Â 0.37), P"‰="‰0.002] were both significantly decreased, whereas changes in pulmonary vascular resistance [âˆ’Â 55.88, 95% CI (âˆ’Â 206.57, 94.82), P"‰="‰0.47] were not significant. Our study shows that in patients with heart dysfunction, levosimendan improves systolic function of the right heart and decreases the pressure of the pulmonary artery.

