By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tomorrow is a deadline day for Pitt students, faculty, and staff on all campuses. It is the day they all must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or provide an approved exemption. In the fall, the university advised everyone to get vaccinated and comply with the guidance. As of the last report from the university, at least 93 percent of students, staff, and faculty have submitted their status.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO