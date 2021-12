CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - BAE Systems has been awarded a $316 million contract to deliver hardened military GPS modules to the US Department of Defense and its allies. The award builds on a May 2021 $325 million contract, enabling BAE Systems to have the availability of these modules, which provide dependable positioning, navigation, and timing for ground troops, vehicles, aircraft, and precision munitions. The contract will ensure the availability of Common GPS Modules (CGM) for advanced military GPS receivers with anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities that enable operation in contested environments.

