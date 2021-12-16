Oxford HS may be immune to $100 million lawsuit filed by survivors of mass shooting

OXFORD (WWJ) -- There's a possibility that Oxford Community Schools would not have to pay anything to the victims or the families of those shot in last month's high school massacre.

The attorney for Oxford schools, Timothy Mullins, filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, claiming the school is immune from the $100 million lawsuit that was filed on Dec. 9. by sibling survivors.

"The attorney representing the school district said the district has immunity, which means they cannot be sued for negligent decisions it makes, like whether to check the backpack or send the shooter back to the school," said WWJ's legal analyst Charlie Langton.

The issue of immunity was raised in response to turning over documents, like surveillance footage and other evidence from the attack, to the victims.

A judge has to still rule on whether or not the victims are entitled to certain documents.

The attorney argued that the school should not have to provide any information until U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith decides whether Oxford officials -- including Superintendent Timothy Throne and High School Principal Steven Wolf, teacher and counselors -- are protected by qualified immunity.

This suit comes six days after sisters Riley Franz, 17, and Bella Franz, 14, filed their $100 millions lawsuit. Bella witnessed Riley get shot in the neck as they exited a restroom during the attack.

The lawsuit was filed by Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, which alleges that school officials knew that the accused shooter Ethan Crumbley was posting threatening comments on social media but didn't do anything to protect students and instead downplayed the fears of the students and parents.