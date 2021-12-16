3 injured in drive-by shooting on busy Jonesboro road

By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso and Royce Jones
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Walmart in the Waterworks Shopping Plaza, authorities said.
(Photo Credit: KDKA)
Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said a vehicle was shot up in the parking lot on Tuesday, but no one was injured. There was a person in the backseat who was waiting for a relative inside the store, Hissrich said.
“How he escaped is what I would consider a miracle,” Hissrich said.
Officials said the person in the vehicle had no connection to the suspects in this incident.
The Public Safety...
Comments / 0