3 injured in drive-by shooting on busy Jonesboro road

By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso and Royce Jones PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Walmart in the Waterworks Shopping Plaza, authorities said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said a vehicle was shot up in the parking lot on Tuesday, but no one was injured. There was a person in the backseat who was waiting for a relative inside the store, Hissrich said. “How he escaped is what I would consider a miracle,” Hissrich said. Officials said the person in the vehicle had no connection to the suspects in this incident. The Public Safety...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO