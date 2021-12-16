ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You need to watch the best sci-fi adaptation on Netflix ASAP

By Dais Johnston
Inverse
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“To everything, there is a season.” It’s true in the Bible, in sports, in fruits, and in Hollywood. Thanks to changing fashions and trends, genres go in and out of style all the time. One of the most prominent fashions of the past decade was the Young...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Pirates’ Star Johnny Depp’s Latest Movie Finally Gets U.S. Release

It has been a turbulent two years for actor Johnny Depp. At once the shining star of a mammoth Disney franchise and the new evil villain in The Wizarding World, Depp’s career plummeted after he lost his libel trial and subsequent appeal in relation to the ongoing abuse allegation from his ex-wife, DC star, Amber Heard.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Has a New Streaming Home

One of Ryan Reynolds' strangest movies has a new streaming home. It's not Green Lantern, instead, RIPD is on HBO Max. That's right, the bizarre supernatural police action movie starring Jeff Bridges alongside Reynolds. It was released in 2013, with a lot of fanfare. To be fair, this made a ton of sense. Bridges and Reynolds are usually hits with audiences. But, it's important to note that this is three years before Deadpool and the star would reach an entirely different echelon of name recognition and love from the fans. Sadly, RIPD probably isn't getting a sequel. This is sad to think because Reynolds talked to IndieWire about that possibility back in 2013.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer Returns to Hogwarts

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore promises to uncover secrets from the world of Harry Potter. In the trailer, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his crew team up with Dumbledore (Jude Law) and are brought to Hogwarts, the wizarding school central to the Harry Potter series. Along the way they will become embroiled in a magic-related heist, encounter new beasts and learn more of the backstory between Dumbledore and the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over the role from Johnny Depp.) The Secrets of Dumbledore cast also includes Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam and Katherine Waterston. David Yates is back in the director’s chair after helming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script, based on a screenplay by Rowling. Secrets of Dumbledore is produced by Heyman, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis and Rowling. Warner Bros. has scheduled Secrets of Dumbledore to debut in theaters globally on April 15, 2022.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Fantastic Beasts 3 Video Debuts First Glimpse Of Mads Mikkelsen Replacing Johnny Depp As Grindelwald

Although a lot of familiar characters are returning next year in Fantastic Beasts 3, a.k.a. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, one of them won’t look the same as when we last saw him. Following his time on Gellert Grindelwald in the first two Fantastic Beasts movies, Johnny Depp exited the role, and weeks later, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Mads Mikkelsen was selected to take over as the Fantastic Beasts film series’ main antagonist. Now we finally have our first glimpse at Mikkelsen in character as Grindelwald.
MOVIES

