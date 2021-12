England endured a torrid second day in Adelaide as Australia bullied their bowlers and feasted on their openers to put themselves firmly on course for a 2-0 Ashes lead.If the opening day of this day/night second Test was chastening, scraping together just two wickets in three full sessions, then what followed here was even worse.There were bruising moments individually and collectively and the nagging sense that after just six days of cricket, this could be a tour that slides off the rails.Australia declared on 473 for nine as England’s one-paced bowling attacked creaked through 150.4 overs, including a late flurry...

SPORTS ・ 49 MINUTES AGO