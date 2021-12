Pierce Brosnan has been with his wife for 20 years, and the pair have two children together. Find out more about Keely Shaye Smith here. Pierce Brosnan, 68, has been a staple of the entertainment industry, since he burst onto the theater scene in London’s West End and later began making appearances in movies and TV shows. He was lead in the crime drama Remington Steele from 1982 to 1987, but his biggest break came in 1995, when he starred as James Bond in the movie Goldeneye. Pierce played the iconic spy for four movies, with the last one being 2002’s Die Another Day. Throughout his career, Pierce has been married twice. He’s been with his current wife Keely Shaye Smith since they married in 2001. Find out everything you need to know about their relationship here!

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 22 DAYS AGO