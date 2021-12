Dogecoin, one of the most recognizable names in the crypto space, has made remarkable strides with the minting of the first-ever NFT on the blockchain. The project has been moving forward in recent times with more use cases to speak of and now, a developer has just added NFT minting capabilities to that list. It is a big leap from being a ‘joke’ project to being a major player in the space.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO