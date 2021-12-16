Hewes Pictures boards sales on Slovenian San Sebastian title 'Inventory' (exclusive)

Showrun by Oscar-nominated Danish director Lone Sherfig, “The Shift” will battle it out with Series Mania top winner “Blackport” and Canneseries winner “Countrymen” for 2022’s 6th Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize.
Also in contention are Finnish crime drama “Transport” and psychological thriller “Vi y Villa,” an early show from Sweden’s Discovery Plus.
All five titles, however diverse, underscore the strong social issue drive of much upscale Nordic and indeed European drama, affording a snapshot of larger tensions coursing society at large.
Winners of the Nordic TV Drama Screenplay Award, which goes to a show’s main writer, will receive a €20,000 ($22,600) cash...
Comments / 0