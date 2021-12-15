The Polar Express: An IMAX Experience

Last weekend, the Estes Valley Library hosted its annual Polar Express Storytelling and Trolley Ride. Over two evenings, 118 participants took part in one of four sessions. Kurtis Kelly read “The Polar Express” aloud in English, and Miguel Bernal read “El Expreso Polar” in Spanish. After hearing the story, children and parents received their “ticket” to ride “The Estes Polar Express”, with Kent Smith welcoming everyone aboard as conductor. A special thank-you to Estes Park Trolleys and Estes Park Shuttle Service, who led everyone on a tour of the downtown holiday lights, greeted along the way with waves from Santa and Mrs. Claus. After their ride, kids returned to the Library for a take-home kit with cookies and hot chocolate mix, along with keepsake books to commemorate their “Polar Express” evening.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO