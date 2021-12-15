ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Polar Express: An IMAX Experience

By Books
WRAL
 5 days ago

Cast: Tom Hanks, Michael Jeter, Chris Coppola, Josh Hutcherson, Peter Scolari. Back by popular demand, "The Polar Express: An IMAX Experience" returns...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
wpde.com

Festival of Trees & The Polar Express drive-in movie at Ripley's Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach will host a drive-in movie showing of The Polar Express this weekend. You can find plenty of holiday cheer inside the aquarium as well. The Festival of Trees has 60 decorated trees. There is one for each state and territory, plus there are new trees the staff members added this year. For them, it makes for a cheerful work environment.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Polar Express for Free Online

Here are the best places to watch and stream The Polar Express as of December 2021!. Where is the best place to watch and stream The Polar Express as of December 2021? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have The Polar Express movie available to watch!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Van Allsburg
Person
Michael Jeter
Person
Josh Hutcherson
Person
Peter Scolari
Person
Tom Hanks
The Daily Citizen

Families jump on 'The Polar Express' at the Chatsworth Depot on Saturday

CHATSWORTH — Though "The Polar Express" is a children's book and then an animated Christmas film, its spirit was very much real and alive Saturday at the Chatsworth Depot. A train carried riders to visit Santa Claus at Chatsworth City Park, and retired educator C.L. Dunn delivered a dramatic reading of Chris Van Allsburg's "The Polar Express," the 1985 book on which the 2004 film, which starred Tom Hanks and was directed by Robert Zemeckis, was based.
CHATSWORTH, GA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Holiday Adventure: Amanda Taylor, Her Family Take A Ride On The Polar Express

One classic holiday story is coming to life in Oklahoma City. Grab your Christmas jammies as Amanda Taylor and her family take us on a magical trip aboard the Polar Express. Straight from the pages of the book and into a train pulling out of the Oklahoma Railway Museum. The ride is an hour full of Christmas spirit and the story of the power of believing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
videtteonline.com

The Vineyard Church kicks off winter break with showing of 'The Polar Express'

To kick off Christmas break, The Vineyard Church will be hosting a free family movie night, showing “The Polar Express” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17. Hot chocolate, cookies and a Christmas-themed photo booth will be available for all attendees. Pizza will also be available for purchase at $1 per slice.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Polar Express#Imax
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTO GALLERY: The Polar Express rides through Estes Park

Last weekend, the Estes Valley Library hosted its annual Polar Express Storytelling and Trolley Ride. Over two evenings, 118 participants took part in one of four sessions. Kurtis Kelly read “The Polar Express” aloud in English, and Miguel Bernal read “El Expreso Polar” in Spanish. After hearing the story, children and parents received their “ticket” to ride “The Estes Polar Express”, with Kent Smith welcoming everyone aboard as conductor. A special thank-you to Estes Park Trolleys and Estes Park Shuttle Service, who led everyone on a tour of the downtown holiday lights, greeted along the way with waves from Santa and Mrs. Claus. After their ride, kids returned to the Library for a take-home kit with cookies and hot chocolate mix, along with keepsake books to commemorate their “Polar Express” evening.
ESTES PARK, CO
soundandvision.com

IMAX Enhanced: IMAX Comes Home

IMAX, as most people experience it, is a high quality movie format used in specialized theaters worldwide. But its history, and development, is complicated. I'll provide only the Cliff Notes version here, as our primary subject is a relatively new home theater format that trades on the IMAX name. IMAX...
MOVIES
Shropshire Star

Telford Steam Railway's Polar Express delivers Christmas magic

The magic of one of the most beloved Christmas films takes over Telford each week as people board the Polar Express. Filled with actors, dancers and singers, the fabulous show delights guests as the train departs from Horsehay station each evening in the run-up to Christmas. The show is inspired by the famous 2004 film, The Polar Express, starring Tom Hanks.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
Morganton News Herald

GALLERY: Polar Express kicks off at The Outreach Center

The Outreach Center kicked off its annual Polar Express program on Friday and Saturday night. This year's event features trolley rides to see the Christmas lights display at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center. The rides include hot chocolate and cookies, a dance performance and a visit with Santa. This event will continue on Dec. 10, 17 and 18. For more information on tickets, contact The Outreach Center at 828-439-8300.
THEATER & DANCE
The Tab

16 Polar Express hidden details that prove the film really is a work of art

It’s a Christmas staple, the creme-de-la-creme of Christmas movies. Without fail, The Polar Express returns to our screens every year for a nostalgic viewing and that ridiculously satisfying hot chocolate scene. You may have seen this film hundreds of times – thousands even – and know each scene by...
MOVIES
wyo4news.com

Downtown Broadway Theater to host special annual showing of “The Polar Express”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Downtown Broadway Theater will be hosting a special Christmas showing of The Polar Express on Friday, December 17th, and Saturday, December 18th. The event is sponsored by Bruce and Carla Pivic from Infinity Power & Controls and Wyo Radio. The Friday, December 17th showing is at 6:00 p.m., and the Saturday, December 18th showing is at 2:00 p.m. In addition to the movie, children will receive a gift bag and an opportunity to visit Santa. Tickets will be available for $5 at the door 1 hour prior to the showing.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Turns 35: How Budget Fights and a Loathed Original Ending Nearly Torpedoed the Beloved Musical

Feed Me, Seymour! Frank Oz knew in an instant he “fucked up.” Those are, after all, the exact words the iconic director uses when discussing his original ending that nearly torpedoed the otherwise sublime musical Little Shop of Horrors. But he knew immediately how to fix the problem. And once completed (a second time around), the Warner Bros. film would go on to become a classic. Little Shop of Horrors arrived in theaters Dec. 19, 1986. Starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, the late Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin and legendary singer Levi Stubbs, the film was based on the 1982 off-Broadway musical by...
MOVIES
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Inside People: Kent Smith is Polar Express conductor

As children and their families boarded the Estes Park Polar Express trolley on the weekend of Dec. 11, the conductor was a familiar face. Local resident Kent Smith has played the role during this Estes Valley Library event four times since 2017. Only in 2020 did he not play the role when there was no Polar Express due to COVID.
ESTES PARK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy