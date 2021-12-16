HERE’S THE AMAZING TYRESE MAXEY ALMOST BRINGING SIXERS BACK

The Philadelphia 76ers fell just short against the shorthanded Miami Heat on Wednesday night, but there were still some positives to take away from the nail-biting loss. One of the biggest takeaways for the Sixers was the play of Tyrese Maxey, who came up big for the second straight game.
Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 101-96 loss to the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: Gabe Vincent torched the Sixers just like he torched Team USA while playing for the Nigeria in an international exhibition game this summer. On Wednesday, he got his fourth start of the NBA season due to Miami only having 10 available players. He responded by scoring a career-high 26 points while making 7 of 12 three-pointers. He was a game-best plus 21.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey is dealing with a left quad contusion, and as a result, he has been abruptly ruled out of action for the night. Shake Milton will take over at starting point guard, which has been the case whenever Maxey has sat.
The Sixers will roll without a few key players on Thursday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second night of a back-to-back. Early on Thursday afternoon, the Sixers ruled out two key reserves. The veteran power forward Georges Niang, who entered the NBA's health and safety protocol on Wednesday morning, was ruled out for the second-straight game.
The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their most significant win of the 2021-2022 NBA season last Saturday when they took down the NBA powerhouse that is the Golden State Warriors. Then, they followed up that win with a dud against the Memphis Grizzlies as they fell way-short by losing 126-91 on Monday.
As the Philadelphia 76ers get set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday looking to bounce back from a loss on Wednesday, they will do so a little more shorthanded than usual. While they were already missing Georges Niang due to being in the league’s health and safety protocols,...
It took a little longer than he would have liked, but Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry finally broke Ray Allen’s record for the most made three-point attempts in NBA history. After a few poor shooting nights in a row, Curry got the record out of the way early...
Stephen Curry is the man of the hour in the NBA after breaking Ray Allen's all-time 3-PT record against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The Golden State Warriors superstar had a great night, dominating the Knicks once again, making history at the Madison Square Garden. Curry's popularity has...
On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry surpassed former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers. Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to congratulate Curry, but it appears Wade may have been celebrating a little too hard. Before Curry established...
Stephen Curry broke the all-time record for career 3-pointers made. The Golden State Warriors won on the road. It’s easy to think that everything must be good, right? Well, think again. Through all the success Curry accomplished in his career, one constant has been the presence of Klay Thompson....
With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
As Stephen Curry continues to gain on Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record and cement his place as the greatest shooter in NBA history, it leaves us all wondering which current NBA superstar would be next in line as the all-time leader in made 3-pointers? With all eyes on Steph and his historic pursuit of Allen’s record, there’s no doubt that his record breaking night will be one for the history books and make for quite the ecstatic headline. Still, the Stephen Curry 3-point record is under threat.
For many years, NBA fans have been waiting for the moment when the Golden State Warriors superstar will break the record for the most three-pointers made in NBA history. While everyone was aware that Curry would without a doubt end up at the top of the list before retiring, it was only a matter of when.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls have ten players in the league's health and safety protocols. Therefore, I think that they should give LiAngelo Ball a shot. His brother Lonzo is the team's starting point guard.
The Golden State Warriors look like a contender once again, and there's no question that they are a good team currently. With that being said, even contenders make midseason trades to improve. A player that the Golden State Warriors could potentially target in the trade market is Karl-Anthony Towns. Our...
Los Angeles Lakers star and all-time great LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate his good friend and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry for breaking the all-time 3-point record. Curry and LeBron have some history against each other as they have both played in the NBA Finals plenty of...
Joel Embiid and Seth Curry missed last night’s Sixers bum-rush in Memphis with injuries. But let’s not forget that they are still missing crybaby Ben Simmons, who has demanded a trade. What’s he worth?. Sixers legend Charles Barkley has some insight, as expressed in the Inky:. “That...
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
