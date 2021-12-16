ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HERE’S THE AMAZING TYRESE MAXEY ALMOST BRINGING SIXERS BACK

By admin
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrese Maxey scored a game-high 27 points, popping 11-for-15 from the...

Best and worst from Sixers-Heat: Inexcusable loss, Matisse Thybulle’s struggles, Tyrese Maxey’s effort and more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 101-96 loss to the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: Gabe Vincent torched the Sixers just like he torched Team USA while playing for the Nigeria in an international exhibition game this summer. On Wednesday, he got his fourth start of the NBA season due to Miami only having 10 available players. He responded by scoring a career-high 26 points while making 7 of 12 three-pointers. He was a game-best plus 21.
Tyrese Maxey (quad) ruled out for 76ers Thursday; Shake Milton to start

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey is dealing with a left quad contusion, and as a result, he has been abruptly ruled out of action for the night. Shake Milton will take over at starting point guard, which has been the case whenever Maxey has sat.
Sixers Rule Tyrese Maxey Out vs. Nets on Thursday Night

The Sixers will roll without a few key players on Thursday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second night of a back-to-back. Early on Thursday afternoon, the Sixers ruled out two key reserves. The veteran power forward Georges Niang, who entered the NBA's health and safety protocol on Wednesday morning, was ruled out for the second-straight game.
Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey Detail What Went Wrong vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their most significant win of the 2021-2022 NBA season last Saturday when they took down the NBA powerhouse that is the Golden State Warriors. Then, they followed up that win with a dud against the Memphis Grizzlies as they fell way-short by losing 126-91 on Monday.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons But Need A Third Team To Complete The Deal

With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
6 players with the best chance to pass Stephen Curry’s all-time 3-point record, ranked

As Stephen Curry continues to gain on Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record and cement his place as the greatest shooter in NBA history, it leaves us all wondering which current NBA superstar would be next in line as the all-time leader in made 3-pointers? With all eyes on Steph and his historic pursuit of Allen’s record, there’s no doubt that his record breaking night will be one for the history books and make for quite the ecstatic headline. Still, the Stephen Curry 3-point record is under threat.
CRYBABY SIMMONS TOOK HIS BALL AND WENT HOME, BARKLEY SAYS!

Joel Embiid and Seth Curry missed last night’s Sixers bum-rush in Memphis with injuries. But let’s not forget that they are still missing crybaby Ben Simmons, who has demanded a trade. What’s he worth?. Sixers legend Charles Barkley has some insight, as expressed in the Inky:. “That...
Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
