Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott announces her engagement

By Jessica Lynch
thebrag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEminem’s daughter Alaina Scott has announced she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller. Posting the exciting news to social media, 28-year-old Alaina shared snaps of the moment her partner of seven years popped the question on the rooftop of The Monarch Club in Detroit. “This moment....

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

