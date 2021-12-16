ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Leicester v Spurs called off due to COVID-19 outbreak – reports

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur that was scheduled to kick...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Outbreak#Soccer Leicester V Spurs#Reuters#British#Brighton Hove Albion
wibqam.com

Soccer-Barclays extend WSL sponsorship in record deal for UK women’s sport

(Reuters) – Barclays has signed a new three-year deal to sponsor the Women’s Super League (WSL) and Championship as part of a record investment for women’s sport in Britain, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday. Banking group Barclays will invest more than 30 million pounds...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Leicester v Spurs postponed as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier league

London (AFP) – Leicester’s Premier League match against Tottenham on Thursday has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak as Brentford boss Thomas Frank called for the entire weekend programme to be scrapped. Britain is battling record numbers of Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant wreaks havoc, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Public Health
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
wibqam.com

Soccer-Last-gasp own goal sends Tunisia into Arab Cup final

DOHA (Reuters) – Tunisia snatched victory with virtually the last kick of the game as an own goal handed them a 1-0 win over Egypt in their Arab Cup semi-final in Doha on Wednesday. Egypt captain Amr El Sulaya flicked a last-gasp free kick into his own net four...
FIFA
wibqam.com

Soccer-Games to be abandoned in France if projectiles cause injury

PARIS (Reuters) – French soccer games will be abandoned if a player or a referee is injured by a projectile thrown from the stands, the government said on Thursday, in an attempt to quell crowd problems that have repeatedly marred Ligue 1 since the start of the season. Among...
SOCCER
wibqam.com

Soccer-Premier League title race set to continue despite COVID chaos

LONDON (Reuters) – Unless the Premier League fixture list is further decimated by the COVID-19 surge that has ripped the pre-Christmas schedule to shreds the three-way title race will continue on Sunday with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all in action. City, who lead the table by a point,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski star as Bayern Munich run riot against Stuttgart

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski netted a brace as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 at Mercedes Benz Arena.Gnabry curled in a fine opener in the 40th minute before doubling the advantage eight minutes into the second half.Lewandowski then added efforts in the 69th and 72nd minutes as he equalled the record for Bundesliga goals in a calendar year, moving alongside Gerd Muller on 42, before Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 74th.The result saw Julian Nagelsmann’s men go nine points clear at the top ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund hosting Greuther Furth on Wednesday.Mainz are...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham wanted Leicester Premier League game called off to play Rennes

Tottenham Hotspur requested Thursday night’s Premier League game with Leicester City to be postponed in order to play their Europa Conference League match with Rennes.Spurs had to call off the Group G tie with the French side last week after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and Uefa rules stated that the fixture had to be rescheduled by December 31.The governing body announced on Saturday that no new date was possible and the matter had been referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken, with either side potentially being awarded a 3-0 win depending...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy