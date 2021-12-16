ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Games to be abandoned in France if projectiles cause injury

PARIS (Reuters) – French soccer games will be abandoned if a player or a referee is injured by a projectile thrown from the stands, the government said on Thursday, in an attempt to quell crowd problems that have repeatedly marred Ligue 1 since the start of the season....

