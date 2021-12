The stock price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) increased by over 1.4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) increased by over 1.4% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi announcing detailed positive Phase 3 results that showed adding Dupixent (dupilumab) to standard-of-care topical corticosteroids (TCS) significantly improved skin clearance and reduced overall disease severity and itch in infants and children aged 6 months to 5 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. And this data will be presented today in a late-breaking session at the 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Conference (RAD 2021).

