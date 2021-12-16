ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Leicester v Spurs called off due to COVID-19 outbreak – reports

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur that was scheduled to kick...

Leicester v Spurs postponed as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier league

London (AFP) – Leicester’s Premier League match against Tottenham on Thursday has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak as Brentford boss Thomas Frank called for the entire weekend programme to be scrapped. Britain is battling record numbers of Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant wreaks havoc, with...
The Independent

Arsenal strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy over ‘disciplinary breach’

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy and the forward will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday night.Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday’s Premier League 3-0 win over Southampton for what manager Mikel Arteta said was a “disciplinary breach”, which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad.On Tuesday morning, the club confirmed Gabon forward Aubameyang would no longer wear the captain’s armband and also miss out against the Hammers.“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s...
French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.
Soccer-Uruguay appoint Diego Alonso as head coach

(Reuters) – Former Inter Miami and Monterrey manager Diego Alonso has been named the new coach of Uruguay, the country’s football association said on Tuesday. The 46-year-old replaces Oscar Tabarez, who was sacked last month after 15 years in the job. [L1N2SA282]. Tabarez’s departure came after a string...
Soccer-Chelsea dumped out of Women’s Champions League after loss at Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) – Chelsea, runners-up in this year’s Women’s Champions League final, were sensationally knocked out of the competition at the group stage with a 4-0 defeat at VfL Wolfsburg on Thursday. Captain Svenja Huth and striker Tabea Wassmuth each scored doubles as Wolfsburg topped Group...
Dundee Utd confident of Covid containment as shutdown call gets little support

Dundee United are confident they have contained a Covid-19 outbreak as David Martindale’s calls for a two-week Scottish football shutdown got little support.The Livingston manager claimed the cinch Premiership should bring forward its winter break after United reported positive cases and St Johnstone lost Chris Kane to new isolation rules for household cases.But United head coach Tam Courts later revealed the only disruption his side had faced this week, other than losing some players, was delaying Thursday’s training session until the afternoon to receive results of PCR tests.Courts expects to take a reasonably strong squad to face Rangers at Ibrox...
Clubs need to know ‘magic number’ of cases for Covid call-offs, says Dean Smith

Dean Smith has admitted there should be a “magic number” for the amount of Covid-19 cases a club needs for a Premier League fixture to be called off after his depleted Norwich side suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.The Canaries were without Lukas Rupp, Pierre Lees-Melou, Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent due to coronavirus concerns in addition to several other squad members being absent with injuries and were consigned to a third straight loss after goals by Jacob Ramsey and Ollie Watkins.Manchester United saw their scheduled fixture at Brentford on Tuesday postponed due to Covid-19 cases in...
