Soccer-Games to be abandoned in France if projectiles cause injury

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French soccer games will be abandoned if a player or a referee is injured by a projectile thrown from the stands, the government said on Thursday, in an attempt to quell crowd problems that have repeatedly marred Ligue 1 since the start of the season....

